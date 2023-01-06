It's a stretch: Electric Ram pickup packs in new features
Ram 1500 Revolution debuts
Welcome to the Fox News Autos Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
SHOCKER: The electric Ram 1500 Revolution is the first pickup with three rows of seats. Continue reading here
CAR-MA CHAMELEON: BMW's i Vision Dee concept is a color-changing car. Continue reading here
FEELING IT?: Sony and Honda launch new electric car brand with an odd name: Continue reading here
LAS VEGAS LIGHTS: Glowing VW electric car debuts at CES. Continue reading here
END OF THE ROAD: Here's when the last Dodge V8 muscle car will be revealed. Continue reading here
HAULING IN THE CASH: GMC is auctioning the first Hummer EV SUV for charity and it could raise millions. Continue reading here
THE CHALLENGER IS A CHAMP: This was the best-selling American sports car last year. Continue reading here
COMING SOON: Here are six new American pickups going on sale in 2023. Continue reading here
FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: