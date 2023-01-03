Here's when the last V8 Dodge muscle car will be revealed

Mark your calendars, muscle car fans.

Dodge has announced the date that its last V8-powered muscle car will be revealed.

The brand is discontinuing the current Challenger and Charger at the end of the 2023 model year and will be replacing them with the all-electric Charger Daytona SRT.

While it is possible that it will make internal combustion-engine powered performance cars in the future, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said this is definitely the end of the road for the automaker's vaunted Hemi and Hellcat V8s.

THE MOST POWERFUL AMERICAN V8 ENGINES

To mark the occasion, Dodge has unveiled six limited edition "Last Call" versions of the Challenger and Charger, but a planned seventh that was supposed to debut last year has been delayed.

Details on what to expect have not been shared, but Kuniskis said the "history making" car's Hellcat V8 engine kept blowing up during the durability testing required for offering it in a production model, which suggests it could be the most powerful one ever.

That title currently belongs to the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which had an 808 hp version of the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8.

Rumor has it Dodge has been working on a version of the engine that runs on high octane E85 fuel and is rated at 909 hp, but it has not been officially confirmed.

The company does sell a crate motor it calls the Hellephant for custom and racing car builds that can produce 1,100 hp on E85, so 909 hp is not out of the question.

The issue has apparently been ironed out, and the wraps will finally come off the car at a special event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 20.

It is an all-day affair that will include drag racing, thrill rides a car show and celebrity guests. More information on how to attend will be released closer to the date.