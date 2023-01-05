Expand / Collapse search
BMW's 'Dee' is the color-changing car of the future

Concept car revealed at CES previews an upcoming model

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
BMW's newest concept is a car-ma chameleon.

The i Vision Dee revealed at CES showcases some of the tech coming to the brand's vehicles in the near future.

The name is short for Digital Emotional Experience, which is meant to highlight its interactive technologies.

The 3-series-sized car's design is an ultramodern take on the classic sedan shape and coated with a type of E Ink that can cycle through 32 colors.

The BMW i Vision Dee has color-changing E Ink technology.

The BMW i Vision Dee has color-changing E Ink technology. (BMW)

It's broken up into sections that allow it to create patterns and can even modify the look of the headlights and grille to ape facial expressions.

Dee's E Ink technology can be used to create facial expressions.

Dee's E Ink technology can be used to create facial expressions. (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Dee can also talk to people outside the car and many of its functions are controllable through voice commands.

Dee's E Ink can cycle through 32 colors.

Dee's E Ink can cycle through 32 colors. (Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

While the color-changing capability hasn't been confirmed for production, the car's interior showcases technology that's set to launch soon.

Instead of an instrument cluster and digital infotainment system screen it projects everything onto a head-up display strip along the bottom of the windshield. The only controls are touch-sensitive pads built into the surface of the dashboard and thumb pads on the steering wheel, which has vertical spokes since it's not blocking any gauges.

Dee's interior projects the instruments and infotainment system display onto the windshield.

Dee's interior projects the instruments and infotainment system display onto the windshield. (BMW)

"With BMW i Vision Dee, we are showing how the car can be seamlessly integrated into your digital life and become a trusty companion," Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW's head of design, said. "The vehicle itself becomes your portal to the digital world – with the driver always in control. Implemented the right way, technology will create worthwhile experiences, make you a better driver and simply bring humans and machines closer together."

The first so-called Neue Klasse electric car to feature Dee's tech is set to go on sale in 2025.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.