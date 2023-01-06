Expand / Collapse search
The Dodge Challenger is America's best selling sports car ... again

Dodge beat competition from Ford and Chevy in 2022

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Can you say repeat?

The Dodge Challenger was the best-selling two-door American sports car for the second-year running in 2022.

The burly two-door left the competition in the dust with 55,060 deliveries, an increase of 1% over 2021.

The Ford Mustang was down 8.4% and finished a distant second with 40,446 sold as the brand geared up to launch a redesigned car this year.

DODGE'S MUSCLE CAR IS BRINGING BACK THIS OLD-SCHOOL FEATURE FOR ONE LAST TIME IN 2023

The Dodge Challenger was the best-selling two-door American sports car in 2022.

The Chevrolet Corvette slipped into third place with 34,510 deliveries, up 4.4%, followed by the Camaro in fourth at 24,652, despite a 12.4% bump in sales.

Dodge will be looking to three-peat in 2023, but will not be able to make it four-in-a-row, as the gasoline-powered Challenger will be discontinued at the end of the year.

The Challenger will be replaced by the electric Charger Daytona SRT in 2024.

It is set to be replaced by the electric Charger Daytona SRT, which blends classic muscle car styling with battery power and Hemi-V8 levels of performance.

The Corvette will be looking to make a run at the Mustang, if not the Challenger, as its production was hampered by supply chain issues last year and a new all-wheel-drive hybrid model will be joining the lineup. The future of the Camaro remains less clear as GM has not indicated that any updates or a redesign is on the way anytime soon.

Chevrolet is launching an all-wheel-drive hybrid Corvette this year.

Chevrolet is launching an all-wheel-drive hybrid Corvette this year. (Chevrolet)

Dodge will be sending the Challenger out in high style, however, and will reveal the last V8-powered version on March 20 in Las Vegas.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has called it a "history making" car and its debut was delayed due to the engines blowing up during durability testing, suggesting it could be the most-powerful production muscle car ever sold.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.