The first GMC Hummer EV SUV could raise millions for charity

The GMC Hummer EV SUV is set to enter production this year, and the first of the electric trucks off the line will be raising money for a good cause.

GMC is auctioning the build slot for VIN001 at the Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Jan. 28.

All proceeds from the sale are earmarked for the Tread Lightly organization, which promotes responsible outdoor recreation including hunting, fishing and off-road driving.

The truck on offer is a limited availability Edition 1 model that has a starting retail price of $105,595.

Based on the same platform as the Hummer EV pickup, the SUV is shorter in length and has an enclosed cargo area.

It has an estimated range of 300 miles per charge and comes equipped with a 830 hp tri-motor drivetrain that is capable of accelerating it to 60 mph in approximately 3.5 seconds.

The Edition 1 also features an air suspension that can be used to adjust the ride height of the vehicle and a four-wheel-steering system with a CrabWalk mode that allows it to drive diagonally at a 10-degree angle at low speeds.

Barrett-Jackson has not put a pre-auction estimate on what it expects the vehicle to go for, but the first Hummer EV pickup was sold at last year's event for $2.5 million benefiting the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers Foundation.