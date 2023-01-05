Expand / Collapse search
Sony and Honda launch Afeela electric car brand. Here's what the name means

American-made electric sedan coming in 2026

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Sony and Honda hope you're feeling their new car company's name.

The tech and auto giants created Sony Honda Mobility last year to develop an electric vehicle brand and announced at CES on Wednesday that it will be called Afeela.

"Afeela expresses an interactive relationship where people "feel" mobility as an intelligent entity, and mobility "feels" people and society using sensing and network IT technologies," the company said.

The name was rolled out on a prototype of the brand's first vehicle, which will be built in the United States starting in 2026.

HONDA LAUNCHING $7,400 VAN

Afeela will begin selling cars in 2026.

Afeela will begin selling cars in 2026. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The four-door sedan features simple styling that is equipped with a massive suite of electronics.

The Afeela sedan has 45 sensors on it.

The Afeela sedan has 45 sensors on it. (Afeela)

It includes 45 sensors made by Sony inside and out that include cameras, radar and lidar to enable its safety, semi-autonomous driving and interactive systems.

The Afeela's interior has a widescreen digital display and video sideview mirrors.

The Afeela's interior has a widescreen digital display and video sideview mirrors. (Afeela)

The interior features digital displays spanning the dashboard, two more for the rear passengers and video camera sideview mirrors, which are legal in some countries, but not yet in the United States.

The electronics are run by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis and use infotainment software developed by Epic Games.

The Afeela's drivetrain specifications have not been announced.

The Afeela's drivetrain specifications have not been announced. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Powertrain specifications, driving range and pricing were not announced, nor was the exact location where it will be produced.

Honda will be launching the all-electric Prologue SUV next year in partnership with General Motors, but it is also building its own electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facilities in Ohio, which are scheduled to begin operating in 2026.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.