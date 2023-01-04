Glowing Volkswagen electric car lights up CES

Volkswagen has built a car that is perfect for the lights of Las Vegas.

The automaker is showcasing an upcoming model at CES in quite a unique fashion.

The ID.7 is a new large sedan designed on the same platform that's used for the ID.4 SUV currently on sale.

VW describes it as a long range EV that is rated for over 400 miles of driving per charge, but full details are still under wraps.

And it is wrapped in something very interesting. VW has applied 40 layers of special paint that includes electroluminescence that can illuminate several sections in different colors.

It is not meant for production. In fact, the pixillated pattern was conceived to obscure the shape of the vehicle until it makes its full debut for the 2024 model year.

VW did reveal one feature the ID.7 will come with, which is a computer-controlled ventilation system that adjusts the direction of the vents itself.

It is similar to what is found in Teslas and Rivians and can either be set to work automatically in the most efficient way or adjusted manually using the 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Pricing and other specifications will be released closer to when the ID.7 goes on sale.