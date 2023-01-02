6 new American pickups coming in 2023

It's looking like 2023 will be the year of the pickup in the U.S.

America's automakers are hauling out a wide variety of new trucks this year.

From midsize models to all-electric full-size haulers and the strangest pickup ever conceived, it's set to be a bumper crop of interesting vehicles.

Here's a look at what's heading for showrooms:

Ford's midsize pickup is getting its first redesign since returning to the U.S. in 2019. Full details on the truck have not been released, but it will be offered for the first time in a high-performance Raptor model that's been revealed in foreign markets with a 392 hp turbocharged V6 engine and a suspension designed for high-speed, off-road driving.

CHEVROLET COLORADO/GMC CANYON

The Ranger's twin crosstown rivals from GM are also all-new for 2023, with the Canyon featuring a more upscale style and prices over $60,000 for top models.

All the trucks will come with a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be offered with power outputs ranging from 237 hp in the base Colorado to 310 hp with 430 lb-ft of torque in the Raptor-esqe Colorado ZR2 and Canyon AT4X high performance models.

CHEVROLET SILVERADO EV/GMC SIERRA EV

GM will be taking on the Ford F-150 Lightning with two new all-electric pickups that will be available in models with over 400 miles of driving range and a towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds.

The fleet-oriented Silverado EV WT (work truck) will start at a $41,595 while the 754 hp Silverado EV RST and GMC Sierra EV Denali will be priced over $100,000. Both brand's models share the same Ultium electric vehicle platform, but feature significantly different body styles. The Silverado's roofline angles into the bed with buttresses, while the Sierra's has a more classic pickup profile.

Tesla's unusual pickup was revealed in concept form way back in 2019, but is finally scheduled to enter production late this year. Originally advertised at a starting price of $39,900 for a base model and $69,900 for a tri-motor version capable of accelerating to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and towing 14,000 pounds, all pricing information has since been removed from the website.

Prototypes of the truck have been seen testing, however, and Tesla has started installing the giant "gigapress" machines that will stamp its "exoskeleton" body.