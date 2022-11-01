The Hellephant V8 is Dodge's most powerful engine ever with 1,100 horsepower

Dodge may be about to discontinue its production V8 muscle cars in favor of electric motors, but it is not done with piston power just yet.

The brand's Direct Connection parts division has unveiled its most powerful engine yet.

The Hellephant A170 is a supercharged 426 cubic-inch V8 that runs on E85 fuel and is rated at an estimated 1,100 horsepower.

It is an advancement of the 1,000 horsepower Hellephant that was first revealed in 2018 and offered as a "crate engine" for custom builds.

Dodge is not offering it in any of its factory retail models, but it can be used for racing and is street legal for pre-1976 modified cars and trucks.

The name references both its connection to the Hellcat V8 currently available in the Dodge Challenger and Charger and the famous 426 Hemi "Elephant" V8 that was featured in its muscle cars in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Hellephant has proven to be very popular for high-end restorations and has been featured in several vehicles purchased by the likes of comedian Kevin Hart and Dodge head designer Ralph Gilles, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars each.

Pricing for the Hellephant A170 will be announced closer to its availability next year, but the original Hellephant that is being rebranded as the A30 starts at $29,995.

Direct Connection is also adding a couple of baby Hellephants in the form of a 376 cubic-inch V8 in 900 horsepower gasoline and 1,000 horsepower E85 versions.

Additionally, in an interesting twist, it has also started selling a series HurriCrate turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engines based on the Hurricane motor that debuted this year in several Jeep models, but is not yet available in any Dodge vehicles. The HurriCrate Cat 1 and Cat 3 are listed at 420 hp and 550 hp, but a more powerful Cat X racing version is in development.