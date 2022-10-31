The Dodge Charger SRT Daytona is the hot rod of the future

The more things change …

The electric Dodge Charger SRT is set to replace the brand’s V8 muscle cars in 2024, and now we know exactly how powerful it will be and how powerful it can be.

The Charger Daytona SRT will be available in three trim levels, starting with the 340 and 440, which denote how much power they have in kilowatts and coincidentally pay homage to the classic Dodge 340 and 440 cubic-inch V8s of yesteryear.

The 340 kw and 440 kw power outputs are equivalent to 455 hp and 590 hp, but owners will be able to upgrade their cars like good old-fashioned hot rods. Well, maybe not that old-fashioned.

Dodge will sell eStage over-the-air updates for the Charger Daytona SRT’s 400-volt electrical architecture through its Direct Connection performance parts division that can increase each model’s power in two steps.

The 340 can be boosted to 370 kw (496 hp) and 400 kw (536 hp) while the 440 to 470 kw (630 hp) and 500 kw (670 hp). Along with the software, owners will be provided with a "crystal" dash plaque key that unlocks the new power level and fender badges, indicating the stage kit with which the car is equipped.

The current naturally aspirated V8 lineup offered in the Dodge Challenger and Charger consists of the 370 hp 5.7-liter V8 and 485 hp 6.4-liter V8, making most of the electric options more powerful than both.

Dodge also has the 807 horsepower supercharged Hellcat V8, of course, but there’s an electric answer to it too.

The third Charger Daytona SRT will be a top-of-the-line Banshee model based on an 800-volt architecture that will also be available with two eStage kits.

Dodge hasn’t yet revealed how powerful it will be but has previously indicated that the platform on which the Charger Daytona SRT is being built will be able to accommodate at least 885 hp and accelerating to 60 mph in less than two seconds.

"The SEMA Show is one of the great gatherings of the performance culture, and Dodge isn’t going to shy away as we develop the next generation of muscle car – one that just happens to be fully electric," Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said.