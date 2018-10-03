This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
The Pink Panther would not approve.
Move over Ford Explorer Interceptors because there's a new sheriff in town.
Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 209,000 minivans and SUVs worldwide to fix a brake problem that can cause longer stopping distances.
No suspects in the case.
Barn-kept shed find.
The limited edition Dodge Demon may be dead, but its spirit will live on in the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.
Now this is a clearance sale.
The Demon is dead.
Short circuit could prevent it from being turned off.
Dodge is gearing up to chase Ford with its new Durango Pursuit police vehicle.