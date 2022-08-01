Dodge says new muscle cars will definitely be all-electric, despite 'false' report to the contrary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dodge is going all-in.

The automaker has reconfirmed plans to transition its performance cars to an all-electric platform, as a new report says a next-generation V8-powered model is in the works.

Motor Trend reported that the automaker is developing a new large vehicle platform that can accommodate a V8 engine alongside the all-electric chassis that will be revealed soon with a concept for the brand's first electric muscle car, which is set to go on sale for the 2024 model year under an as-yet unspecified name.

According to Motor Trend, an evolution of the current platform used for the Dodge Charger and Challenger is in development to replace those models, and possibly the Chrysler 300, with inline-6-cylinder and V8 powertrains.

A Dodge spokesman told Fox News Autos the story is "false" and that the current internal combustion engine (ICE) platform will be going away along with its V8 engines.

What's unclear is exactly when that will happen. Dodge has yet to put an expiration date on its internal combustion engine vehicles, and has indicated it will sell them alongside the EVs as they filter into the lineup, which leaves the door open to updated ICE models being introduced for a while yet, even if an all-new vehicle isn't in the cards.

Another rumor going around that Dodge has refused to comment on is that an E85-capable version of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is on the verge of being introduced with a V8 that produces over 900 horsepower enabled by the 100-octane fuel.

The situation should become clearer next week as Dodge plans to make several announcements about its muscle cars during the Dodge Speed Week events in Detroit in mid-August.