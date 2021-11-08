Expand / Collapse search
Dodge will pay someone $150,000 to drive a Hellcat muscle car for a year

Is Chief Donut Maker the best side-hustle ever?

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Video

Test drive: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is the world's most powerful SUV, but Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says it's much more than that ... for better or worse.

Dodge is putting the pedal to the metal as it drives toward the debut of its first all-electric muscle car.

The DC 170 drag racer showcases Direct Connection parts.

The DC 170 drag racer showcases Direct Connection parts. (Dodge)

The brand has announced a new business plan called Never Lift that combines new products and giveaways with a rebooted performance parts business.

The project includes the hiring of a Chief Donut Maker who will be paid $150,000 for a year to drive a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and be an ambassador for the brand at select events scheduled around their day job.

Direct Connection will sell a body-in-white Dodge Challenger shell for drag racing builds.

Direct Connection will sell a body-in-white Dodge Challenger shell for drag racing builds. (Dodge)

There's also a 25/8 promotion that's named to signal Dodge works harder than 24/7 and will have celebrities from the automotive, sports and entertainment worlds giving away dream cars through individual sweepstakes.

All of it coincides with the launch of the Direct Connection performance and racing parts brand and a network of Power Brokers, which are Dodge dealers that have been certified to sell and service Direct Connection products.

Direct Connection tuner kits will add power with a factory warranty.

Direct Connection tuner kits will add power with a factory warranty. (Dodge)

Direct Connection is a reboot of a brand that was first created in 1974 and later became Mopar Performance Parts. The new catalog will run the gamut from factory-warrantied tuning kits that can boost the power of a Hellcat V8 by 100 hp or more to full Dodge Challenger bodies for drag racing builds.

More info on how to apply to become the Chief Donut Maker is coming in January and Dodge is promising to make at last one product or enthusiast-related announcement every three months for the next two years before its first electric model goes on sale in 2024.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos