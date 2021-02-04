Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Custom
Published

Kevin Hart's 'new' 1970 Dodge Charger is a Hellraiser

Black coupe is powered by a 1,000 hp Hellephant V8

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Dodge muscle cars will go electric, but first it's building the world's most powerful SUVVideo

Dodge muscle cars will go electric, but first it's building the world's most powerful SUV

Fiat Chrysler's Head of Passenger Car Brands, Tim Kuniskis, says the future of muscle cars is electric, but the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat gets its power form a supercharged V8.

Kevin Hart is going to be driving with the devil.

(SpeedKore)

The superstar comic has a 'new' 1970 Dodge Charger powered by Mopar's new 1,000 hp Hellephant 7.0-liter V8 crate engine.

(SpeedKore)

The black coupe, dubbed the Hellraiser, was built by custom car outfit SpeedKore and features a unique chassis with a full carbon fiber body and integrated roll cage.

(SpeedKore)

The very original creation uses the front suspension from a sixth-generation Corvette and a classic Ford 9-inch rear end that has the power sent to it from the Hellephant via a Dodge Demon-spec 8-speed automatic transmission.

(SpeedKore)

The interior is fully-redesigned with Recaro seats, black and red leather upholstery and harness-type seatbelts, which aren't just for style.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hart previously owned a SpeedKore 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that didn't have seatbelts, which aren't required on classics from the era, and broke his back when he drove it off a California road and rolled it down a hill.

The price of the car was not released, but some of Speedkore's builds cost over $500,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos