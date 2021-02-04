Kevin Hart's 'new' 1970 Dodge Charger is a Hellraiser

Kevin Hart is going to be driving with the devil.

The superstar comic has a 'new' 1970 Dodge Charger powered by Mopar's new 1,000 hp Hellephant 7.0-liter V8 crate engine.

The black coupe, dubbed the Hellraiser, was built by custom car outfit SpeedKore and features a unique chassis with a full carbon fiber body and integrated roll cage.

The very original creation uses the front suspension from a sixth-generation Corvette and a classic Ford 9-inch rear end that has the power sent to it from the Hellephant via a Dodge Demon-spec 8-speed automatic transmission.

The interior is fully-redesigned with Recaro seats, black and red leather upholstery and harness-type seatbelts, which aren't just for style.

Hart previously owned a SpeedKore 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that didn't have seatbelts, which aren't required on classics from the era, and broke his back when he drove it off a California road and rolled it down a hill.

The price of the car was not released, but some of Speedkore's builds cost over $500,000.