Dodge has some big muscle car news coming this summer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dodge is looking to take over Detroit this summer.

The brand is returning to the Woodward Dream Cruise event in August with several events that include street legal drag racing on the iconic avenue.

But it's all a setup for some big news about its performance car lineup.

Dodge will follow the Dream Cruise with three major product announcements about its "current," "gateway" and "future" muscle cars.

It hasn't said anything more, but has previously confirmed that it will be showing a concept for its first electric muscle car set sometime this year, which would fit the future description.

A teaser video released last year suggests the 2024 model year car will combine classic Dodge styling with an all-wheel-drive electric powertrain that can do four-wheel burnouts.

1968 DODGE CHARGER RESURRECTED AS A ‘HELLUCINATION’

It's also planning to launch a new Dodge Hornet this summer, which will be offered as a plug-in hybrid and is certainly a gateway toward electrification.

The Hornet is expected to be based on the recently introduced Alfa Romeo Tonale compact SUV that is also available as a 272 horsepower plug-in hybrid.

1969 DODGE DAYTONA SOLD FOR RECORD $1.3 MILLION

As for the "current" muscle car news, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told The Fox Garage in May that he's not done with internal combustion engines (ICE) and that today's Challenger and Charger will continue to be updated.

"I've gotta sell electrification in two years, but I've gotta sell ICE for the next two years. So I've got to keep promoting ICE as well, because I've got bills to pay and there's a lot of people who love these cars and want them," Kuniskis said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We'll have some special editions through that period."