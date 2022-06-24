Expand / Collapse search
Dodge has some big muscle car news coming this summer

The future of Dodge's performance cars to be revealed

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Dodge CEO: We're going electric 'differently' Video

Dodge CEO: We're going electric 'differently'

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis enters The Fox Garage to talk about how Dodge is going electric differently than other brands.

Dodge is looking to take over Detroit this summer.

The brand is returning to the Woodward Dream Cruise event in August with several events that include street legal drag racing on the iconic avenue.

But it's all a setup for some big news about its performance car lineup.

Dodge will follow the Dream Cruise with three major product announcements about its "current," "gateway" and "future" muscle cars.

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge

Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge (Dodge)

It hasn't said anything more, but has previously confirmed that it will be showing a concept for its first electric muscle car set sometime this year, which would fit the future description.

Dodge's first electric muscle car is scheduled to go on sale in 2024.

Dodge's first electric muscle car is scheduled to go on sale in 2024. (Dodge)

A teaser video released last year suggests the 2024 model year car will combine classic Dodge styling with an all-wheel-drive electric powertrain that can do four-wheel burnouts.

1968 DODGE CHARGER RESURRECTED AS A ‘HELLUCINATION’

It's also planning to launch a new Dodge Hornet this summer, which will be offered as a plug-in hybrid and is certainly a gateway toward electrification.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is offered with at 272 hp plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is offered with at 272 hp plug-in hybrid powertrain. (Alfa Romeo)

The Hornet is expected to be based on the recently introduced Alfa Romeo Tonale compact SUV that is also available as a 272 horsepower plug-in hybrid.

1969 DODGE DAYTONA SOLD FOR RECORD $1.3 MILLION

As for the "current" muscle car news, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told The Fox Garage in May that he's not done with internal combustion engines (ICE) and that today's Challenger and Charger will continue to be updated.

The Dodge Jailbreak models allow for custom configurations that create unique cars.

The Dodge Jailbreak models allow for custom configurations that create unique cars. (Dodge)

"I've gotta sell electrification in two years, but I've gotta sell ICE for the next two years. So I've got to keep promoting ICE as well, because I've got bills to pay and there's a lot of people who love these cars and want them," Kuniskis said.

"We'll have some special editions through that period."

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos