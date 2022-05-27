1968 Dodge Charger resurrected as a 'Hellucination'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ralph Gilles knows a few things about muscle car style.

He's the head of design for Dodge's parent company Stellantis, overseeing the Challenger, Charger and the brand's upcoming first electric muscle car.

Not all of his ideas make it to production, however, and he's been working on a unique car that he'll be keeping all to himself.

Gilles recently collaborated with custom car shop Speedkore to build a carbon fiber-bodied 1968 Dodge Charger.

Speedkore's previous customers include Kevin Hart, who has purchased several cars from the outfit over the years.

Gilles' car is nicknamed the "Hellucination" because it is powered by Dodge's new 7.-0-liter V8 Hellephant crate engine that's supercharged to 1,000 hp.

The vehicle is built on a custom frame and fitted with carbon fiber bodywork inspired by the original Charger's, plus a carbon fiber floor and wheel hubs. Only the metal shell from the A-pillars to C-Pillars is original.

Speedkore said this project marks the first time a client was intimately involved in the styling of their car.

Gilles said he fell in love with the Charger watching the "Dukes of Hazzard" and that it inspires his team at Stellantis.

"We still use it as a spiritual reference to this day as we design the next generation of performance cars," Gilles said.

He said the main challenge in creating the Hallucination was modernizing the details and creating exaggerated proportions while keeping them faithful to the original Charger.

The coupe features a modern double wishbone front suspension and a four-bar diagonal link setup in the rear to improve its handling, which is further enhanced by high performance Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires that are a foot wide in the rear.

"The car is as visceral to drive as it is to look at. It has deliciously precise steering and an abundance of lateral grip that allow me to truly put it through its paces."

The price Gilles paid for the car hasn't been revealed, but Speedkore's full custom builds are known to go for several hundred thousand dollars each.

We'll be getting our first look at Gilles' next production car design when a concept for Dodge's electric muscle car is unveiled later this year.