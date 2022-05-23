1969 Dodge Daytona muscle car sold for record $1.3 million

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The collector car market still has plenty of muscle in it.

A rare 1969 Dodge Daytona has been auctioned for a record amount.

The green coupe was sold at the Mecum Auctions Indy event for $1.32 million, eclipsing the model's previous high mark of $900,000.

It wasn't an ordinary Daytona. Not that any of the NASCAR-inspired sports cars can really be called ordinary, with their trademark aerodynamic nosecones and high rear wings.

This Daytona features a particularly rare configuration and is also considered to be the best Daytona built that year, with more options than any other car.

The car is one of 70 that were equipped with a 426 cubic-inch Hemi V8 and one of just 22 that paired the engine with a four-speed manual transmission, along with its power front disc brakes, a Sure Grip rear axle, Hurst shifter and other performance parts.

Its green vinyl bucket-seat interior (code C6G) is the only one of its kind and features power seats, power windows, an AM/8-track radio and air conditioning, which was still a luxury in the era.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The final price paid for the fully restored Daytona was at the exact high end of the pre-auction estimate and broke the previous high mark of $900,000 that actor David Spade bought another four-speed 1969 Hemi Daytona for in 2015.