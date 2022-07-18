Massive muscle: A 909 horsepower Dodge Challenger is reportedly in the works

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The numbers seem to add up.

When the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat debuted in 2015 with a 707 hp supercharged Hellcat V8 under the hood, many thought peak muscle car had been achieved.

Not quite.

It was followed in 2018 by the limited edition 808 hp Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which the brand said would be the most powerful ever.

It's kept its word since then by offering several models with just 807 hp, but word on the street is that it may soon be throwing caution to the wind.

In early July, Mopar Insiders reported that Dodge was working on a version of the Hellcat engine that could run on 100 octane E85 fuel, which would allow it to produce more power than ever before.

The outlet has since followed up by asking its source exactly how much power the engine would make, and they said, "I’ll give you one guess, but will tell you it’s not four figures." When it guessed 909 hp, the source said, "Bingo."

A Dodge spokesman told Fox News Autos that the automaker wouldn't comment on the rumor, but it didn't officially deny it either.

Aside from the obvious 707, 808, 909 progression, an intriguing clue the brand has released ties into it very nicely.

Dodge is in the middle of a promotional campaign it calls "Never Lift," which is a series of events and new products being released through 2023 in the lead-up to the launch of its first all-electric muscle car. In June, it said it would be making announcements this summer on "current," "gateway" and "future" muscle cars.

A calendar with cryptic symbols has been posted that includes a drawing of a jug with an "XXX" on it that suggests it contains alcohol.

While some have interpreted it as a tease that Dodge will be returning to NASCAR, which has its roots in moonshine running, it could also be a reference to ethanol, the key component of both liquor and E85 fuel.

It may not be too long before the secret is fully revealed. In June, Dodge said it would be making announcements on "current," "gateway," and "future" products this summer, which will likely coincide with its participation in the Roadkill Nights legal street racing event in Pontiac, Michigan, on August 13.