The Dodge Challenger was king of the American muscle cars in 2021

Ford Mustang held the title since 2015

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Challenger has become the champion.

The Dodge Challenger was the best selling muscle car of 2021.

The Dodge Challenger was the best-selling muscle car in the U.S. in 2021, ending the Ford Mustang's streak that started in 2015.

Dodge delivered 54,314 Challengers to customers last year, which was a 3% increase over 2020, while Ford sold 52,414 Mustangs coupes and convertibles to record a 14.2% decline and the worst performance in the model's history.

The Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak is a factory racing version of the Challenger that's not for street use.

Both were hampered by production issues caused by parts supply shortages, while the factory that builds the Mustang also suffered some downtime due to a gasoline leak that affected surrounding homes.

Both left their common rival, the Chevrolet Camaro, in the proverbial dust as Chevy managed to move just 21,893 all year.

The Dodge Challenger Jailbreak has an 807 hp V8 and offers buyers a high level of factory customization

Dodge will be looking to repeat in 2022 with a boost from the Never Lift campaign it recently launched that highlights the brand's focus on performance vehicles and will see several special edition models debut before the first all-electric Dodge muscle car goes on sale in 2024.

