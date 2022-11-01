Dodge's new mystery muscle car keeps blowing up, but why?

Dodge was supposed to be unveiling the last V8-powered muscle car it will ever build at the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas this week, but it was a no-show.

The automaker is discontinuing its current Challenger and Charger models at the end of 2023 and replacing the V8-versions with the all-electric Charger Daytona SRT.

Dodge is sending them off with a run of seven special editions, six of which have been announced, but in late September, it said the final car's debut was being delayed "until product and supply challenges have been resolved."

Many took that to mean it had fallen victim to the ongoing semiconductor and parts shortages affecting the auto industry, but it turns out there was a more explosive reason.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said the new iteration of the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat engine that is in development for the car keeps blowing up during testing.

"We were supposed to launch at SEMA we ran into some problems. I’m not going to try to hide behind the usual go-to of ‘supply chain and chip issues,’ stuff like that. No, this one’s on me," Kuniskis said during a press conference, Carscoops reported.

"When you want to add power to a Hellcat it’s very easy to do. Unfortunately when I sell it as a commemorative edition I have to put it through the normal production duty cycle. And it’s those durability tests that have caused the problem."

"It’s not so easy to do. We run these things on wide-open throttle for hours and hours on end, 24-7. The testing on these things is just brutal. So far we’ve grenaded seven engines, but I think we’ve got it figured out."

Kuniskis did not say what the solution is, but expects the wraps to come off the "history making" model in early 2023.

It is also unknown exactly what Dodge's power target is, but the Hellcat engine was previously offered in the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon with 808 hp, and it was capable of producing 840 hp when running on race fuel.

Rumor has it that Dodge may be designing the new engine to run on high octane E85 with the goal of hitting the 909 horsepower mark, but that has not been confirmed.

However, Dodge's Direct Connection parts division did release a new 376 cubic-inch Hellcat-based crate engine for custom and racing car builds at SEMA that's rated at 1,000 horsepower on E85.