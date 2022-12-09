Ooops: Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid leaks onto web ahead of next year's reveal

The cat is out of the bag.

The "cat" being next-year's Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.

An online visualizer for the upcoming hybrid sports car went live for a short while on Thursday, before the automaker noticed the error and took it down.

However, while the car promises to be fast, Chevy's webmasters were not quick enough to keep the website from being spotted.

REVIEW: THE 70TH ANNIVERSARY 2023 CHEVROLET CORVETTE STINGRAY IS YOUNG AT HEART

The folks at CorvetteBlogger.com were able to peruse the page and grab a few images while it was still up, and Chevrolet confirmed it was authentic.

"Looks like the holidays came early for a few astute Corvette fans. Stay tuned for more," a company spokesman said.

Technical specifications were not posted, but the car and its color options were revealed in full, inside and out.

Chevrolet has previously released a video of a prototype it described as "electrified" driving in the snow that confirmed it will feature all-wheel-drive, with the front wheels presumably powered by electric motors, like the setup used in the Acura NSX.

It is unclear from the images if the car will be a plug-in hybrid, but it uses the same exhaust design as the Stingray that were present on the prototype, suggesting it will share its mid-mounted 6.2-liter V8 engine, while its bodywork looks more like the wide design featured on the higher performance Z06.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The interior is not much different from the ones in the current Corvette models, except for a button that appears to be for a ReGen on Demand system, that uses the electric motors to slow down the car and charge the batteries when the driver lifts off the accelerator, a common feature in electric and hybrid vehicles. Another button next to it is for an idle stop that turns the motor off when the car is stationary, something the Stingray and Z06 don't do.

While Chevrolet has not officially confirmed the E-Ray name, it did file a trademark for it in 2015. The website also announced that the car is coming in Summer 2023, and it will not be the last version of the Corvette.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

GM President Mark Reuss said during the automaker's Investor Day event in November that a fully electric version is in the works along with another "incredible performance car" based on the Corvette's chassis.