7 exciting American cars and trucks coming in 2021

Automakers old and new will be looking to spark interest in their brands in 2021 with a mix of rebooted classics and electrifying new models. Here are a few of the most interesting American cars and trucks on the way to showrooms next year.

Chevrolet is following up its Bolt EV electric car with a slightly larger version that will better compete against compact SUVs. The Bolt EUV (Electric Utility Vehicle) will be built on the same platform as the Bolt EV and be the first Chevrolet to offer GM’s hands-off Super Cruise highway driving system.

The first Bronco since 1996 is set to be a hit out of the gate, with Ford reporting it already has over 165,000 orders for its Jeep Wrangler-fighting SUV. Two-door and four-door models will be offered from $29,995 to $60,800, all with standard four-wheel-drive systems, removable roofs and a choice of four-cylinder and six-cylinder turbocharged engines.

The dormant HUMMER name returns on a GMC-branded electric pickup. The $112,595 monster will launch with a 1,000 hp all-wheel-drivetrain, four-wheel steering that gives it the ability to drive diagonally and an air suspension system that can jack it up six inches to clear obstacles.

Jeep’s first three-row SUVs in over a decade are designed to compete with trucks like the Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade. The Ram 1500-derived SUVs feature fully-independent suspensions, off-road capability and optional luxurious trim.

Lucid Air

Startup California-based electric car company Lucid will be taking on Tesla with a stylish sedan that offers a range of 406-517 miles per charge and a top of the line model with 1080 hp. Prices start at $69,990 and climb to $161,500.

Rivian R1T

The Amazon and Ford-backed startup plans will produce a Launch Edition of its midsized electric truck at a former Mitsubishi factory in Normal, Ill., priced at $75,000 that can to 300 miles per charge and use its four independent motors to spin in place like a tank.

Tesla’s going down to Texas to build the most bizarre pickup every created. The all-electric, stainless-steel truck promises supercar acceleration, 500 miles of range and "bulletproof" windows and body panels for $69,900, while a less potent version will be available for $49,900.