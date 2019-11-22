7 funky features on Tesla's Cybertruck

The electric Tesla Cybertruck may have outlandish styling but, at heart, it's still just a four-wheel, four-door pickup that you can read more about by clicking here.

That said, it does offer plenty of features you won’t find on many other mass-market trucks, and not just its battery pack. Here are a few of the standouts:

IT LIGHTS UP

Along with its full-width LED headlight bar, there’s an auxiliary strip for off-road driving hidden at the top of its windshield, just below the unique peak in its roof.

IT’S MADE FROM SPACE AGE MATERIAL

The Cybertruck’s body is constructed of thick sheets of the same 30-times-cold-rolled stainless steel used on the SpaceX Starship. Along with being scratch- and dent-resistant, Tesla claims it can withstand a 9-mm. firearm round. (Then again, it said the “Armor” windows were super strong, too.)

IT’S A YOKE

Instead of a hoop, the Cybertruck has a steering wheel modeled after the type on an aircraft yoke with grips at 9 and 3 o’clock.

IT’S GOT WINGS

Along with a covered bed with a trunk in the floor and a “frunk” under the hood, each of the rear roof buttresses hides storage compartments beneath butterfly doors.

YOU CAN STEP ON IT

The powered bed cover is strong enough to walk on and fully retracts into the space between the bed and the cabin when it’s opened.

IT GETS DOWN

The Cybertruck will come with an optional Cyberquad electric ATV that you can drive into the bed using a ramp that extends from the tailgate as the pickup’s standard air suspension system squats.

IT HAS A SIX-PACK

Like some traditional trucks, the Cybertruck has three-across front seating thanks to a center jump seat that turns into an armrest when not in use.

IT COOKS

Tesla will offer a camping package that includes a polygonal tent to match its styling, a raised sleeping floor for the bed, and a slide-out electric stove that runs off the battery pack.

