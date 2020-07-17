7 funky features on the 2021 Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco may be inspired by a half-century-old truck, but it’s a thoroughly modern vehicle with plenty of clever features.

Here are seven of the funkiest:

It’s ready to party

The Bronco has a swing-out tailgate door you can mount a spare tire on, but also a slide-out tray that can be used as a table or a seat.

It can flex

The most-extreme off-road models have an independent front suspension equipped with a disconnecting sway bar that works on uneven terrain and reconnects automatically when you speed up.

It's one-footed

Broncos with the 10-speed automatic transmission have a unique one-pedal driving feature that can be used at low speeds. When it's engaged, the truck automatically applies the brakes when you let up on the accelerator, so you don’t need to use two feet when you’re rock crawling.

It's hooked up

The Broncos has hoops on the front fenders that help the driver spot where the corners of the truck are on tight trails, but they also double as tie-down points for cargo on the roof or limb-risers with a 150-pound weight rating.

It's ready for action

An available rack lets you mount action cameras and other mobile devices to the top of the dashboard where power outlets let you plug them in.

It's has a granny ... gear

Broncos powered by the standard four-cylinder turbocharged engine can be ordered with a seven-speed manual transmission that's really a six-speed with an ultra-low crawler first gear, which is often known as a 'granny' gear.

It's all wet

All of the Bronco’s switches and buttons are waterproof and it can be ordered with marine-grade water-resistant upholstery and rubber flooring with drain plugs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP