Electric Chevrolet Bolt EUV teased ahead of 2021 debut

Chevrolet has released the first image of its next electric model, the Bolt EUV.

The subcompact utility vehicle is a slightly larger version of the current Bolt, which will also be updated next year. Notably, the Bolt EUV gets a three-inch longer wheelbase to provide additional interior room.

The Bolt EUV won’t be using GM’s next-generation Ultium battery technology, but will be the first Chevrolet model to feature the automaker’s Super Cruise driver aid, which allows for hands-off driving on over 200,000 miles of highways.

SUPER CRUISE HAS A SPOTLESS DRIVING RECORD, ACCORDING TO GM

The system, originally launched on the Cadillac CT6, uses hyper-precise 3D mapping data, GPS and various sensors to keep a vehicle in its lane while facial recognition ensures the driver has their eyes on the road and is prepared to take back control. It will soon also be able to change lanes with a flick of the turn signal stalk and has the capability to add other functions as the software becomes available.

Details on the Bolt EUV have not been revealed, but the current Bolt has a 200 hp motor and a maximum range of 259 miles per charge. Both cars will debut next summer and be followed later in the year by the GMC HUMMER EV pickup, which will be available in a model with 1,000 horsepower and also be offered as an SUV.

Chevrolet sold 8,371 Bolts through the first half of 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP