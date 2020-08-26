Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Chevrolet
Published

Electric Chevrolet Bolt EUV teased ahead of 2021 debut

New EV will be slightly larger than current Bolt

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Can Chevy Bolt zap Tesla?Video

Can Chevy Bolt zap Tesla?

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt is the first affordable electric car that can go the distance, but is that enough to keep up with Tesla?

Chevrolet has released the first image of its next electric model, the Bolt EUV.

The subcompact utility vehicle is a slightly larger version of the current Bolt, which will also be updated next year. Notably, the Bolt EUV gets a three-inch longer wheelbase to provide additional interior room.

The Bolt EUV won’t be using GM’s next-generation Ultium battery technology, but will be the first Chevrolet model to feature the automaker’s Super Cruise driver aid, which allows for hands-off driving on over 200,000 miles of highways.

SUPER CRUISE HAS A SPOTLESS DRIVING RECORD, ACCORDING TO GM

The system, originally launched on the Cadillac CT6, uses hyper-precise 3D mapping data, GPS and various sensors to keep a vehicle in its lane while facial recognition ensures the driver has their eyes on the road and is prepared to take back control. It will soon also be able to change lanes with a flick of the turn signal stalk and has the capability to add other functions as the software becomes available.

The updated Bolt, below, appears to have redesigned front and rear fascias compared to the current model.

The updated Bolt, below, appears to have redesigned front and rear fascias compared to the current model. (Chevrolet)

Details on the Bolt EUV have not been revealed, but the current Bolt has a 200 hp motor and a maximum range of 259 miles per charge. Both cars will debut next summer and be followed later in the year by the GMC HUMMER EV pickup, which will be available in a model with 1,000 horsepower and also be offered as an SUV.

Chevrolet sold 8,371 Bolts through the first half of 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto