The GMC Hummer EV is huge: Here's how it measures up

GMC is calling the upcoming Hummer EV a “Supertruck,” but it’s also a monster.

You may have noticed the three amber lights the all-electric pickup sports above its windshield. It has three more over the back window, and they are a requirement for trucks that are wider than 80 inches.

You won't seem them on light-duty models like the Silverado 1500, but they do appear on heavy-duty trucks and high-performance widebody pickups like the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX.

In the case of the 1,000-horsepower Hummer EV, you’re looking at a vehicle that’s 87.7 inches wide not counting the side-view mirrors and 93.7 inches with them.

SEE IT: 2022 GMC HUMMER EV REVEALED

That makes it over a foot wider than a GMC Canyon midsize pickup, but at 216.8 inches it’s 4.4 inches longer than a crew cab Canyon with a short bed.

GMC hasn’t given the exact height of the Hummer EV yet, but the short answer is: high. That’s because it’s equipped with an air suspension system with an Extract mode that can increase its ground clearance from 10.1 inches to 15.9 to help get it off obstacles its underbody armor may get stuck on or to cross deep water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP