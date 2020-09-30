New Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: What’s the difference?

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept revealed in early September offers a sneak peek at an upcoming production vehicle. Two of them, actually.

Jeep will soon be launching an all-new Grand Wagoneer along with a Wagoneer that is also based on the concept, which has both names on its exterior. But what will set them apart? The Grand Cherokee is larger than the Cherokee, after all.

“Grand, in this case, will mean trim, the more premium trim,” Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep, told Fox News Autos.

Morrison confirmed that both trim levels will be offered in standard and long-wheelbase versions, like the big SUVs from Ford and GM, but that the Wagoneer will compete with the Ford Expedition and Chevy Tahoe, while the Grand Wagoneer will match up against the Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade.

He said that the concept represents the smaller model and is pretty much what you’ll see when the vehicles go on sale, save for some of the extensive exterior lighting accents and a few other design touches. He hasn’t yet detailed when that will be or what powertrains will be behind its grille, which is canted at the exact same angle as the original Wagoneer’s.

The concept is billed as a plug-in hybrid, however, and several powertrain options are likely, along with three four-wheel-drive systems that will provide increasing levels of off-road capability.

