2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year finalists revealed

The nine finalists for the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards have been announced at the L.A. Auto Show ahead of voting early next year. A panel of 50 journalists will decide the winners, which will be announced in January.

Hyundai topped the list with three models from its mainstream and Genesis luxury brands, while Ford received two nominations and newcomers Lucid and Rivian secured spots among the finalists.

Here are the three vehicles in contention for each of the three categories:

Car of the Year

Truck of the year

Utility Vehicle of the Year

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What do you think should win? Let us know in the comments.