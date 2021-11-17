2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year finalists revealed
Hyundai is the big winner so far
The nine finalists for the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards have been announced at the L.A. Auto Show ahead of voting early next year. A panel of 50 journalists will decide the winners, which will be announced in January.
Hyundai topped the list with three models from its mainstream and Genesis luxury brands, while Ford received two nominations and newcomers Lucid and Rivian secured spots among the finalists.
Here are the three vehicles in contention for each of the three categories:
Car of the Year
Honda Civic
Lucid Air
Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII
Truck of the year
Ford Maverick
Hyundai Santa Cruz
Rivian R1T
Utility Vehicle of the Year
Ford Bronco
Genesis GV70
Hyundai Ioniq 5
What do you think should win? Let us know in the comments.