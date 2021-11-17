Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hyundai
Published

2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year finalists revealed

Hyundai is the big winner so far

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Video

Test drive: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is Hyundai's first pickup and the smallest one you can buy in the U.S. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu sees how it measures up.

The nine finalists for the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards have been announced at the L.A. Auto Show ahead of voting early next year. A panel of 50 journalists will decide the winners, which will be announced in January.

Hyundai topped the list with three models from its mainstream and Genesis luxury brands, while Ford received two nominations and newcomers Lucid and Rivian secured spots among the finalists.

Here are the three vehicles in contention for each of the three categories:

Car of the Year

Honda Civic

The compact 2022 Civic is available in sedan and hatchback models at prices starting from $22,915.

The compact 2022 Civic is available in sedan and hatchback models at prices starting from $22,915. (Honda)

Lucid Air

The all-electric Lucid Air is available in a version that can cover 520 miles per charge and another with 1,111 horsepower.

The all-electric Lucid Air is available in a version that can cover 520 miles per charge and another with 1,111 horsepower. (Lucid)

Volkswagen Golf Mk VIII

The eighth-generation VW Golf will only be offered in the high performance GTI and Golf R models in the U.S.

The eighth-generation VW Golf will only be offered in the high performance GTI and Golf R models in the U.S. (Volkswagen)

Truck of the year

Ford Maverick

The 2022 Maverick is Ford's cheapest model at $21,490 and comes standard with a hybrid powertrain.

The 2022 Maverick is Ford's cheapest model at $21,490 and comes standard with a hybrid powertrain. (Ford)

Hyundai Santa Cruz

The Hyundai Santa Cruz is a compact pickup that competes directly with the Maverick.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz is a compact pickup that competes directly with the Maverick. (Hyundai)

Rivian R1T

The Rivian R1T is the first all-electric pickup to go on sale in the U.S.

The Rivian R1T is the first all-electric pickup to go on sale in the U.S. (Rivian)

Utility Vehicle of the Year

Ford Bronco

The Ford Bronco is offered in two-door and four-door models, both with removable roofs.

The Ford Bronco is offered in two-door and four-door models, both with removable roofs. (Ford)

Genesis GV70

The Genesis GV70 is the brand's second SUV.

The Genesis GV70 is the brand's second SUV. (Genesis)

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an all-electric SUV with a range 

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an all-electric SUV with a range  (Hyundai)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What do you think should win? Let us know in the comments.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos