Ford Maverick Hybrid gets pickup-best 37 mpg

The Ford Maverick is a little hauler that's in it for the long haul.

The hybrid version of the new compact pickup has received a 37 mpg combined fuel economy rating from the EPA, making it the most-efficient pickup overall by a wide margin ahead of GM's full-size diesels at 27 mpg, the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel at 26 mpg and the hybrid Ford F-150 PowerBoost at 25 mpg.

FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS: 2021 FORD F-150 POWERBOOST:

The front-wheel-drive Maverick Hybrid also gets 42 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, according to the EPA test cycle, the latter matched only by the GM and Ram diesel trucks.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2022 FORD MAVERICK:

Based on the combined rating and its 13.8-gallon fuel tank, the 191 horsepower Maverick Hybrid has a range of 500 miles between fill-ups. The four-door crew cab can also tow up to 2,000 pounds.

The all-new $21,490 vehicle is Ford's lowest-priced model. Deliveries aren't scheduled to begin until January, but Ford said it expects the reservations book for the entire 2022 model year to be filled by November and won't open it again until next summer for the 2023 version.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Maverick is also offered with a 250 hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that comes in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions with combined fuel economy ratings of 26 mpg and 25 mpg, respectively, and a maximum towing capacity of 4,000 pounds.