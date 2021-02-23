The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an electric mini mobile home

Hyundai’s newest electric car is a stretch that you can stretch out in.

The Ioniq 5 unveiled Tuesday is a spacious compact utility vehicle that rides on a wheelbase as long as a large three-row SUV’s and comes with reclining front seats equipped with footrests that turn them into business-class sleeper seats.

The Ioniq 5 has roughly the same exterior size as a Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y or Volkswagen ID.4 and features concept car styling that incorporates Hyundai’s new polyhedral design language into an overall shape inspired by the original Hyundai Excel.

The interior layout maximizes its spaciousness with a flat floor, movable center console, sliding rear seats and a slim dash with twin 12-inch horizontal displays for the instruments and infotainment system. The latest version of Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assist with automatic braking, adaptive cruise control and active lane centering is available.

The Ioniq 5 will be offered with battery sizes of 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh and the option of rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive for each. Respective power outputs of 215 hp and 302 hp and while full and final specifications have not been released, the maximum range for a RWD model with the large battery should be around 250 miles per charge.

It’ll be a quick charge, too. At least it can be. The Ioniq 5 is compatible with the fastest 800 V public charging systems that are starting to roll out and will be able to fill the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes at one. It’s also equipped with interior and exterior outlets that effectively turn it into a 3.6 kW generator that can be used to power or charge electrical equipment, including lighting, tools and portable stoves.

Pricing for the Ioniq 5 has not been announced, but it is scheduled to go on sale later this year and will be followed by an Ioniq 6 sedan and Ioniq 7 SUV that share its platform.