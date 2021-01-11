2021 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of The Year announced

The 2021 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of The Year have been announced in Detroit.

The annual awards are voted on by a panel of journalists from the U.S. and Canada.

The Hyundai Elantra was named Car of The Year ahead of the Genesis G80 and Nissan Sentra, while Ford took top honors in the Truck and Utility vehicle categories with the F-150 and electric Mustang Mach-E.

"This is really special for us, because if you’re going to create a new Mustang you can’t mess this up. And I’m absolutely thrilled at the product our team has delivered," Ford President Kumar Galhotra said during a livestreamed event.

"This represents the future of our company."

The F-150’s win marks the sixth time it has been given the Truck award, while the Hyundai Elantra won the Car category in 2012.

