2022 Honda Civic Hatchback revealed with stick shift and sporty styling

Only Civic you can shift yourself

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Honda is keeping it real with the 2022 Civic Hatchback.

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback will be available with a manual transmission.

The all-new model will be the only Civic version available with a manual transmission, but its far from a stripped-out economy car.

Four trim levels – EX, Sport, EX-L and Sport Touring – will be offered. As with the Civic sedan, the four-door hatch will be available with either a 158 hp 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder or a 180 hp 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Both come standard with a CVT automatic transmission, but the manual is optional on the Sport and Sport Touring trims.

Along with its coupe-like roofline and shorter tail, the hatchback features a slightly different front end design than the sedan's to give it more of its own personality.

The cargo area has a 25-cubic-foot capacity with the rear seats up, compared to the 15-cubic-foot trunk on the sedan. Although it is shaped differently, the hatchback has a larger cargo volume than Honda's HR-V subcompact SUV.

HONDA DOMINATES AMERICAN-MADE CAR LIST

The hatchback and sedan passenger compartments are largely the same, as are all of the available technologies, including the standard Honda Sensing package of electronic driver aids with automatic emergency brakes and adaptive cruise control. A 7-inch Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible infotainment system display comes on the first three trims and the Sport Touring gets a 9-inch screen.

A delivery date and pricing for the 2022 Civic hatchback hasn't been announced, but the outgoing 2021 model started at $23,590.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos