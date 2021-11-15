Lucid Air named car of the year by Motor Trend

Motor Trend has picked the all-electric Lucid Air as its 2022 Car of the Year.

It's the first time a startup's first vehicle has received the award, which is often heavily featured in manufacturer advertising.

The publication cited the Air's maximum range of 520 miles per charge, optional 1,111 hp powertrain and styling as the main attributes that set it apart from the other six finalists, which included the electric Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Taycan.

The Air is also the most efficient electric vehicle, according to the EPA, and is available in a high-performance model that can accelerate to 60 mph in under 2.5 seconds.

Deliveries of the range-topping $169,000 Air Dream Edition began in October and will be followed by several less expensive trims, with the entry level Air Pure priced at $77,400.

California-based Lucid builds the Air at a factory in Casa Grande, Arizona.

