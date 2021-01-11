Iranian nuclear deal must be restored soon, UN atomic watchdog warns

The United Nations’ atomic watchdog chief stressed urgency Monday in reviving an Obama-era nuclear deal aimed at thwarting Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, a report says.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), spoke out after Iran resumed enriching uranium up to 20% – which is closer to the 90% purity needed to create nuclear weapons, according to Reuters.

"It is clear that we don’t have many months ahead of us. We have weeks," Grossi said in an interview.

A NEW FRONT AGAINST IRAN FOR 2021

The Iran nuclear deal framework – officially the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – was a historic agreement reached by Iran and several world powers, including the U.S., in 2015, during Barack Obama’s presidency.

President Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and since then, Iran has started violating its terms in response.

In November, Iran’s parliament passed a law that requires its government to halt IAEA inspections of nuclear sites and to increase uranium enrichment if the U.S. does not scale back sanctions, Reuters reports.

The news agency also reports that an Iranian lawmaker warned Sunday that the incoming Biden administration will have one month to reverse the sanctions.

"There will have to be a clear understanding on how the initial terms and provisions of the JCPOA (nuclear deal) are going to be recomplied with," Grossi told Reuters.