Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Israel

New study proposes major shift in US-Israel strategic partnership approach away from aid

Israel should become 'indispensable' defense-tech power for US, Western security, study argues

By Benjamin Weinthal Fox News
close
Netanyahu says Israel fight is battle for Western civilization Video

Netanyahu says Israel fight is battle for Western civilization

Speaking to evangelical leaders in Florida, the Israeli PM called the fight a shared Judeo-Christian struggle shaping America, Israel and the West. (Video Omer Miron / GPO; Sound: Ben Peretz / GPO.)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new study aims to jolt Israel’s security and technology establishment into embracing a new post-Oct. 7, 2023 business model that will advance the U.S.-Israel strategic partnership in the heart of the Middle East and across the globe.

The Henry Jackson Society study titled "Israel 2048: A Blueprint for a Rising Asymmetric Geopolitical Power" jumps into the future, with a view toward advancing American and Israeli security interests.

Co-author of the report, Barak M. Seener, told Fox News Digital that America requires Israel for "its security architecture in the region via the Abraham Accords and, more broadly, will be a force multiplier regarding the technological edge against China."

During President Donald Trump’s first term, his administration sealed diplomatic normalization deals between Sunni Gulf and North African countries: Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Sudan and Israel.

Iran missile barrage on Israel

Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles over Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, June 13, 2025.  (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Seener and co-author David Wurmser argue that there is a pressing need to reframe the U.S.–Israel strategic partnership "around technology," and "shift from military aid dependency towards joint R&D and investment in shared technological platforms in defence-tech, AI, quantum computing and next generational warfare capabilities."

They wrote, "Israel must prioritize passing negotiated regulations for technology sharing to prevent AI/ quantum technology leakage to China."

Seener noted that the U.S. Pentagon’s National Defense Strategy (released in January) describes Israel as a strategic military partner. That hat has never happened before."

He continued that "Israel is not only achieving regional dominance but international power by connecting trade routes and digital connectivity. Israel simply cannot remain in a purely defensive posture and hunker down and react to threats on its borders." 

Trump and Netanyahu meet at the White House

President Donald Trump bids farewell to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he leaves the White House after a meeting on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Seener said following Israel’s successful air war campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran in June 2025, "America now wants to be part of this success story. "

He argues that President Donald Trump entered on the side of Israel with military attacks because "Israel demonstrated intelligence acumen and military prowess. For the first time, America joined Israel" in the prosecution of a war.

TRUMP ADMIN LABELS ISRAEL 'MODEL US ALLY' AHEAD OF MAJOR MILITARY AID TALKS

Consequently, Seener said Israel’s "defense technology makes it indispensable for nations."

Seener and Wurmser’s 51-page study contains granular information on how the U.S. can strengthen American security and recommend embedding "Israel as a defense-tech and deep-tech power that is indispensable to Western security and global technological competition in supply chains for AI, semiconductors, missile defense, cyber capabilities and critical materials. Israel’s technological dominance must be leveraged to anchor alliances and shape global supply chains."

Israeli fighter jet

This photo taken from a position in northern Israel shows an Israeli Air Force fighter jet firing flares as it flies to intercept a hostile aircraft that launched from Lebanon over the border area with south Lebanon on Aug. 25, 2024.  (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)

The wobbliness of America’s European partners is also highlighted to show the need for Israel to "Accelerate domestic lines of production of critical military systems, munitions and energy infrastructure to reduce vulnerability to foreign political pressure such as Europe’s growing ambivalence, coupled with episodic constraints on arms transfers," according to the authors.

Earlier this month, Britain’s left-leaning government reportedly denied the U.S. military’s use of British bases to strike the Islamic Republic.

CENTCOM Chief Brad Cooper in Israel

The Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, recently visited Israel as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir.  (IDF Spokesman's Unit.)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel is uniquely positioned to help regenerate relations among Western powers, the study notes. According to the authors, there is an opportunity to "use Israel’s defense-tech, quantum computing, AI and cyber capabilities as a tool of statecraft to deepen alliances, deter political isolation and strengthen influence in Europe, the Gulf and Asia."

Seener said that "Israel is not a superpower but a geopolitical power that gives nations a force multiplier, and they benefit from Israel as a tech defense nation."

Related Article

Trump’s America First strategy builds deterrence through strong US-Israel alliance, experts say
Trump’s America First strategy builds deterrence through strong US-Israel alliance, experts say

Benjamin Weinthal reports on Israel, Iran, Syria, Turkey and Europe. You can follow Benjamin on Twitter @BenWeinthal, and email him at benjamin.weinthal@fox.com

Close modal

Continue