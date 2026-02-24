New study proposes major shift in US-Israel strategic partnership approach away from aid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new study aims to jolt Israel’s security and technology establishment into embracing a new post-Oct. 7, 2023 business model that will advance the U.S.-Israel strategic partnership in the heart of the Middle East and across the globe.

The Henry Jackson Society study titled "Israel 2048: A Blueprint for a Rising Asymmetric Geopolitical Power" jumps into the future, with a view toward advancing American and Israeli security interests.

Co-author of the report, Barak M. Seener, told Fox News Digital that America requires Israel for "its security architecture in the region via the Abraham Accords and, more broadly, will be a force multiplier regarding the technological edge against China."

During President Donald Trump’s first term, his administration sealed diplomatic normalization deals between Sunni Gulf and North African countries: Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Sudan and Israel.

Seener and co-author David Wurmser argue that there is a pressing need to reframe the U.S.–Israel strategic partnership "around technology," and "shift from military aid dependency towards joint R&D and investment in shared technological platforms in defence-tech, AI, quantum computing and next generational warfare capabilities."

They wrote, "Israel must prioritize passing negotiated regulations for technology sharing to prevent AI/ quantum technology leakage to China."

Seener noted that the U.S. Pentagon’s National Defense Strategy (released in January) describes Israel as a strategic military partner. That hat has never happened before."

He continued that "Israel is not only achieving regional dominance but international power by connecting trade routes and digital connectivity. Israel simply cannot remain in a purely defensive posture and hunker down and react to threats on its borders."

Seener said following Israel’s successful air war campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran in June 2025, "America now wants to be part of this success story. "

He argues that President Donald Trump entered on the side of Israel with military attacks because "Israel demonstrated intelligence acumen and military prowess. For the first time, America joined Israel" in the prosecution of a war.

Consequently, Seener said Israel’s "defense technology makes it indispensable for nations."

Seener and Wurmser’s 51-page study contains granular information on how the U.S. can strengthen American security and recommend embedding "Israel as a defense-tech and deep-tech power that is indispensable to Western security and global technological competition in supply chains for AI, semiconductors, missile defense, cyber capabilities and critical materials. Israel’s technological dominance must be leveraged to anchor alliances and shape global supply chains."

The wobbliness of America’s European partners is also highlighted to show the need for Israel to "Accelerate domestic lines of production of critical military systems, munitions and energy infrastructure to reduce vulnerability to foreign political pressure such as Europe’s growing ambivalence, coupled with episodic constraints on arms transfers," according to the authors.

Earlier this month, Britain’s left-leaning government reportedly denied the U.S. military’s use of British bases to strike the Islamic Republic.

Israel is uniquely positioned to help regenerate relations among Western powers, the study notes. According to the authors, there is an opportunity to "use Israel’s defense-tech, quantum computing, AI and cyber capabilities as a tool of statecraft to deepen alliances, deter political isolation and strengthen influence in Europe, the Gulf and Asia."

Seener said that "Israel is not a superpower but a geopolitical power that gives nations a force multiplier, and they benefit from Israel as a tech defense nation."