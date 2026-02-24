Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

France

Louvre Museum director resigns following $102M theft of crown jewels

Laurence des Cars stepped down months after the October robbery at the world's most visited museum

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Video shows the 'heist of the century' at the Louvre Video

Video shows the 'heist of the century' at the Louvre

Fox News' Greg Palkot reports from Paris, France with new video and details on how suspects pulled off the daring daylight Louvre jewel heist, and the manhunt now underway.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The director of the Louvre Museum in Paris has stepped down, months after thieves stole $102 million in crown jewels in a lightning-fast weekend robbery.

Laurence des Cars presented French President Emmanuel Macron with her resignation, which Macron accepted, according to a statement from the presidential office.

It said Macron praised her decision as "an act of responsibility at a time when the world’s largest museum needs calm and a strong new impetus to carry out major projects involving security upgrades, modernization" and other projects.

Macron thanked des Cars for "her work and commitment," and said he wanted to give her a new mission focused on cooperation among major museums, the statement said, without saying if she had accepted.

Laurence des Cars

Laurence des Cars, director of Le Louvre Museum, poses before a hearing at the Culture commission of the Senate, three days after historic jewels were stolen in a daring daylight heist, Oct. 22, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Emma Da Silva, File)

Des Cars has remained under fire in the wake of the heist, which many critics have labeled a stunning embarrassment.

Thieves took less than eight minutes in October to steal priceless crown jewels at the world’s most visited museum in broad daylight.

Louvre Museum exterior with people standing outside

People queue outside the Louvre Museum, in Paris, France, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

WORLD'S MOS FAMOUS MUSEUM SLAMS DOORS TO VISITORS AS EMPLOYEE REVOLT CONTINUES

The thieves left behind Eugénie’s emerald-encrusted crown, which is set with over 1,300 diamonds, along their escape route outside the museum. The crown was damaged but deemed recoverable.

Police car in front of the Louvre Museum

A police car parks in the courtyard of the Louvre Museum, one week after the robbery, on Oct. 26, 2025, in Paris. (Thomas Padilla, File/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have arrested several suspects in that case, but the seven other priceless treasures, including Eugenie’s diamond-studded tiara, necklaces, earrings and brooches, remain missing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Article

Four more arrested in Louvre jewel heist, authorities say
Four more arrested in Louvre jewel heist, authorities say
Close modal

Continue