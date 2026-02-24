Iran vows to do 'whatever it takes' to make a nuclear deal happen: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran's deputy foreign minister insisted Tuesday that his country will do "whatever it takes" to reach a deal with the U.S. over its nuclear program.

The vow from Majid Takht-Ravanchi comes as U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to meet with an Iranian delegation in Geneva on Thursday, according to Reuters.

"We are ready to reach an agreement as soon as possible. We will do whatever it takes to make this happen. We will enter the negotiating room in Geneva with complete honesty and good faith," Takht-Ravanchi reportedly said.

"If there is an attack or aggression against Iran, we will respond according to our defense plans... A U.S. attack on Iran is a real gamble," he reportedly added.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday morning that President Donald Trump’s first option for Iran is "always diplomacy," but that he is "willing to use the lethal force of the United States military if necessary."

Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday that "it will be a very bad day" for Iran if the country can’t strike a deal over its nuclear program.

In a series of posts on X, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that, "Pillared on the understandings forged in the previous round, Iran will resume talks with the U.S. in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal — in the shortest possible time."

"Our fundamental convictions are crystal clear: Iran will under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon; neither will we Iranians ever forgo our right to harness the dividends of peaceful nuclear technology for our people," Araghchi added.

"We have a historic opportunity to strike an unprecedented agreement that addresses mutual concerns and achieves mutual interests. A deal is within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority," he also said. "We have proven that we will stop at nothing to guard our sovereignty with courage. We bring the same courage to the negotiating table, where we will pursue a peaceful resolution to any differences."