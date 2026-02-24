Leavitt says Trump chooses diplomacy first for Iran, but remains 'willing to use' lethal force if necessary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s first option for Iran is "always diplomacy," but that he is "willing to use the lethal force of the United States military if necessary."

The remarks come after Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday that "it will be a very bad day" for Iran if the country can’t strike a deal over its nuclear program.

"President Trump's first option is always diplomacy. But as he has shown, he is willing to use the lethal force of the United States military if necessary. So the president is always the final decision-maker around here," Leavitt said Tuesday.

"And I've seen a lot of sensationalist reporting over the past day that is just completely untrue. And anyone speculating to the media hiding behind an anonymous source, pretending to know what President Trump is thinking, or a decision he will make with respect to action against Iran has no idea what they're talking about," she added.

The president told reporters last week that he is "considering" a limited military strike on Iran to pressure its leaders into reaching a deal over its nuclear program.

The U.S. has recently been increasing its military assets in the Middle East, sending the USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group toward the region.

The USS Abraham Lincoln and three guided-missile destroyers already are in the area.

"Everything that has been written about a potential War with Iran has been written incorrectly, and purposefully so. I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday.