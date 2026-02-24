Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Iran

Leavitt says Trump chooses diplomacy first for Iran, but remains 'willing to use' lethal force if necessary

White House says President Donald Trump is the 'final decision-maker' on US action towards Iran

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
close
Trump's first option for Iran is diplomacy, but he's willing to use 'lethal force,' if necessary: White House Video

Trump's first option for Iran is diplomacy, but he's willing to use 'lethal force,' if necessary: White House

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says President Donald Trump's "first option is always diplomacy" for Iran.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s first option for Iran is "always diplomacy," but that he is "willing to use the lethal force of the United States military if necessary." 

The remarks come after Trump wrote on Truth Social Monday that "it will be a very bad day" for Iran if the country can’t strike a deal over its nuclear program. 

"President Trump's first option is always diplomacy. But as he has shown, he is willing to use the lethal force of the United States military if necessary. So the president is always the final decision-maker around here," Leavitt said Tuesday. 

"And I've seen a lot of sensationalist reporting over the past day that is just completely untrue. And anyone speculating to the media hiding behind an anonymous source, pretending to know what President Trump is thinking, or a decision he will make with respect to action against Iran has no idea what they're talking about," she added. 

President Donald Trump speaks at White House

President Donald Trump speaks during an Angel Families remembrance ceremony held in the East Room at the White House on Feb. 23, 2026, in Washington, D.C.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The president told reporters last week that he is "considering" a limited military strike on Iran to pressure its leaders into reaching a deal over its nuclear program. 

US ASSETS IN MIDDLE EAST POSITIONED FOR ‘HIGHLY KINETIC’ WAR, FORMER PENTAGON OFFICIAL SAYS

USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego, California

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, is one of the U.S. military assets currently in the Middle East. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

The U.S. has recently been increasing its military assets in the Middle East, sending the USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group toward the region. 

The USS Abraham Lincoln and three guided-missile destroyers already are in the area. 

USS Gerald R. Ford

The USS Gerald R. Ford also has been sent to the Middle East as part of the U.S. military buildup. (U.S Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 6th Fleet / Handout via Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Everything that has been written about a potential War with Iran has been written incorrectly, and purposefully so. I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue