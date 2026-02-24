UK officials to consider the release of confidential documents related to Epstein-linked former Prince Andrew

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.K. Parliament is set to deliberate calls for the release of confidential files regarding former Prince Andrew following the arrest of the Jeffrey Epstein-tied disgraced royal. The files in question are related to former Prince Andrew's appointment as Britain's special envoy for international trade in 2001.

Deliberating the release of the documents is outside the norm for the House of Commons, where the rules have historically prohibited members from criticizing the Royal Family, according to The Associated Press. However, the AP noted that Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats and the lawmaker who introduced the motion, is looking to change the rules.

"One thing the Liberal Democrats stand for is to hold the powerful to account," Davey told the BBC, according to the AP. "And I think we’ve seen too often in the past that people, because of their title or their friend or whatever, have not been properly held to account."

The parliament's deliberation comes after the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) released millions of files related to the Epstein case, some of which included the former prince. The AP reported that the U.K. has seen significant fallout from the release of the Epstein files, as the scandal raises questions about the aristocracy, senior politicians and influential businessmen.

The former prince, who is the younger brother of King Charles III, was stripped of his princely title last year due to his relationship with Epstein. Since then, the former prince has gone by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Previously, in 2019, Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on the day of his arrest, was forced by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to give up his royal duties and end his charity work after he tried to explain his ties to Epstein in a BBC interview.

The British government is already mulling the idea of removing Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession. Despite losing his princely title in October, Mountbatten-Windsor remains eighth in line to the throne. Removing him from the line would require new legislation.

The last time a royal was removed from the line of succession was after the abdication of King Edward VIII in 1936. The law was changed to remove him and any descendants from the list.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested last week on suspicion of misconduct while in public office amid allegations that he shared confidential files with Epstein while serving as Britain's special envoy for international trade. Thames Valley Police, which covers areas west of London, said at the time that Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested after a "thorough assessment," with an investigation now opened.

"Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office," Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright noted. "It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offense. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time."

The king expressed his "deepest concern" about the news of his brother's arrest and said that "the law must take its course." King Charles III said authorities have Buckingham Palace's "full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Fox News Digital's Alex Nitzberg, Stephanie Nolasco and Lori A. Bashian and The Associated Press contributed to this report.