Russia

Putin puts 'nuclear triad' on fast track, Zelenskyy claims ‘World War 3’ underway

Russian leader made remarks during Defender of the Fatherland Day while presenting awards to Ukraine invasion officers

By Emma Bussey Fox News
There's 'tremendous hatred' between Zelenskyy and Putin, Trump says Video

There's 'tremendous hatred' between Zelenskyy and Putin, Trump says

President Donald Trump addresses the current standpoint of the war in Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin said the development of Russia's nuclear triad was an "absolute priority" Monday as he outlined the country's stance on its weapons program, according to reports.

Marking Russia’s Defender of the Fatherland Day, the Russian leader spoke about strengthening the country’s nuclear capabilities before presenting state awards to officers involved in the invasion of Ukraine, the Moscow Times reported.

In his speech, Putin referred to the Russian nuclear triad, which is the country’s three-pronged system for delivering nuclear weapons, designed to ensure a credible second-strike capability. 

Putin described its development as "an absolute priority," saying that it "guarantees Russia’s security and ensures effective strategic deterrence and a balance of forces in the world."

Putin

President Vladimir Putin declares Russia's nuclear triad development an "absolute priority" on Defender of the Fatherland Day, emphasizing strategic deterrence capabilities. ( Contributor/Getty Images)

Putin also emphasized his country would continue to strengthen its army and navy, "taking into account developments in the international situation, based on combat experience gained," amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

He added that Russia would also "significantly" enhance the capabilities of other branches of the armed forces, increasing their combat readiness, mobility, and ability to operate in all conditions, even the most challenging.

"And, of course, we will accelerate the development of advanced systems for the armed forces," he added.

Putin’s remarks came after Russia suspended its participation in the New START Treaty on Feb. 5, 2023, the last remaining nuclear arms control agreement between Moscow and Washington.

RUSSIA FIRES NEW HYPERSONIC MISSILE IN MASSIVE UKRAINE ATTACK, KREMLIN SAYS

Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns the Russian leader has launched "World War III."

The treaty limited the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads and delivery systems each country could have.

Russian officials have said they will continue to take a "responsible" approach to managing their strategic nuclear arsenal and would respect previously established limits.

Putin’s announcement came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russian leader had effectively launched "World War III" with his invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

"I believe that Putin has already started it. The question is how much territory he will be able to seize and how to stop him… Putin will not stop at Ukraine," Zelenskyy told the BBC in an interview Feb. 23.

RUSSIA SHIFTS FROM TALK TO ACTION, TARGETING NATO HOMELAND AMID FEARS OF GLOBAL WAR

Smoke rises over Kyiv

Smoke rises over the Kyiv skyline after a Russian attack, Monday, July 8, 2024. Russian forces launched multiple ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets on Monday, Ukraine’s air force said, with explosions felt and heard across the capital, Kyiv. (AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka)

Zelenskyy described the war as part of Putin’s broader attempt to impose a "different way of life" on the world.

"Stopping Putin today and preventing him from occupying Ukraine is a victory for the whole world," he said.

However, when asked about the possibility of ceding the embattled Donbas region to Moscow as part of a peace deal, he warned that Russia would likely rebuild its military strength within "no more than a couple of years" and launch another invasion.

"Where would he go next? We do not know, but that he would want to continue [the war] is a fact," Zelenskyy said.

