Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

South Africa

South African president thanks Putin after 17 men ‘lured’ to Russian frontlines begin returning home

The men were allegedly recruited into 'mercenary activities'

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin after 17 men who the government said were "lured" to Russian frontlines in its war against Ukraine began returning home.

In a statement Tuesday, Ramaphosa’s office said the South African government, working closely with Russian authorities, secured the repatriation of the men after receiving distress calls requesting assistance. 

The group, ranging in age from 20 to 39, was allegedly recruited into "mercenary activities."

The circumstances surrounding their recruitment remain under investigation.

South Africa’s president speaks at a podium inside the parliamentary chamber during a nationally televised address.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation address in Cape Town, South Africa, on Feb. 12, 2026. (Rodger Bosch/Pool via Reuters)

Ramaphosa expressed gratitude to Putin for responding positively to his request for help during a Feb. 10 phone call between the two leaders.

Four of the men have already returned to South Africa, while 11 are expected to arrive soon. 

Two remain in Russia — one receiving treatment at a hospital in Moscow and another being processed before finalizing travel arrangements.

KENYA DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM RUSSIA OVER RECRUITMENT OF CITIZENS TO FIGHT IN UKRAINE WAR

Police officers and soldiers stand on a runway as a large Russian military bomber touches down at an air base near Pretoria.

South African police officers and soldiers stand on the tarmac as a Russian Air Force Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber lands at Waterkloof Air Force Base in Centurion, South Africa, on Oct. 23, 2019. (Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa’s embassy in Moscow is continuing to monitor the hospitalized individual until he is cleared to travel, according to Ramaphosa's office.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said in November that Kyiv estimates at least 1,436 foreign nationals from 36 African countries have been recruited to fight for Russia, warning the true number may be higher.

AMERICANS WARNED OF AL QAEDA-LINKED TERRORIST PRESENCE IN POPULAR VACATION GETAWAY

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses security officials during a board meeting in Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the Federal Security Service board in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sybiha said Russia uses a range of tactics to recruit foreigners, including financial incentives, deception and coercion.

"Signing a contract is equivalent to signing a death sentence," he wrote on X. "Foreign citizens in the Russian army have a sad fate. Most of them are immediately sent to the so-called ‘meat assaults,’ where they are quickly killed."

Related Article

US special envoy Witkoff announces US, Ukrainian and Russian delegations agree to prisoner swap
US special envoy Witkoff announces US, Ukrainian and Russian delegations agree to prisoner swap

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue