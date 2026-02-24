Iran nears China anti-ship supersonic missile deal as US carriers mass in region: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran is nearing a deal with China to acquire supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles, a move that could significantly raise the stakes in the Middle East as U.S. carrier strike groups assemble within striking distance of the Islamic Republic.

Reuters reported Tuesday that Tehran is close to finalizing an agreement for Chinese-made CM-302 missiles, citing six people with knowledge of the negotiations.

The supersonic weapons, which can travel roughly 180 miles and fly low to evade ship defenses, would enhance Iran’s ability to target U.S. naval forces operating in the region.

The deal is near completion, though no delivery date has been agreed, the people said. It is unclear how many missiles are involved, how much Iran has agreed to pay, or whether China will ultimately proceed given heightened regional tensions.

Reuters reported that negotiations accelerated after last year’s 12-day war between Israel and Iran, which left Tehran’s military infrastructure strained and heightened regional tensions.

The reported deal comes as President Donald Trump warns Tehran of consequences if it fails to curb its nuclear program, while the Pentagon has deployed multiple carrier strike groups to the region, including the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald R. Ford. The buildup marks one of the largest U.S. naval deployments in the region in recent years.

Trump said on Feb. 19 he was giving Iran 10 days to reach an agreement over its nuclear program or face potential military action.

A White House official told Fox News Digital that the president remains firm that Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons or enrich uranium.

"The President would like to see a deal negotiated, but he has been clear that ‘either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time,’" the official said when asked for comment on the reported approaching Iran-China deal.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week appeared to threaten U.S. warships directly.

"More dangerous than that warship is the weapon that can send that warship to the bottom of the sea," Khamenei wrote on Feb. 17 on X.

Military analysts say a Chinese transfer of supersonic anti-ship missiles could complicate U.S. naval operations in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters.

"It’s a complete game-changer if Iran has supersonic capability to attack ships in the area," Danny Citrinowicz, a former Israeli intelligence officer and senior Iran researcher at Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies, told Reuters. "These missiles are very difficult to intercept."

Still, U.S. forces maintain layered defenses against Iranian threats, including Patriot missile batteries, Navy destroyers equipped with Standard Missile interceptors and F-35 stealth fighters, Fox News Digital reported.

Last year, Navy destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles using SM-3 interceptors, while Marine Corps F-35Cs operating from the USS Abraham Lincoln shot down Iranian drones that approached U.S. assets, according to U.S. Central Command.

Iran has also relied on swarming fast boats, ballistic missiles and drones in past confrontations with U.S. forces.

The White House did not directly address the reported missile negotiations when asked by Reuters. China’s foreign ministry told the outlet it was not aware of the talks.

The potential transfer would mark one of the most advanced Chinese weapons systems supplied to Iran in decades and could test U.S. sanctions authorities if finalized.

As U.S. forces fan out across the region, defense officials have stressed that the buildup is designed to deter Iranian aggression — but warned they are prepared for combat if diplomacy fails.

Reuters contributed to this report.