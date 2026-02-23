Expand / Collapse search
Mexican Cartel Violence

'El Mencho' tracked to secret rendezvous with romantic partner before deadly raid

Authorities tracked the Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader through his romantic partner to a cabin in Tapalpa, Jalisco

By Bonny Chu Fox News
Americans stranded in Puerto Vallarta describe fires, lockdowns amid cartel unrest Video

Americans stranded in Puerto Vallarta describe fires, lockdowns amid cartel unrest

Tourists sheltering in place describe to Fox News Digital vehicle fires, military helicopters overhead and armed forces in the streets as authorities announced the death of drug lord El Mencho on Feb. 22, 2026.

Mexico’s most-wanted fentanyl kingpin, "El Mencho," was captured and killed Sunday after authorities tracked his romantic partner to a secret rendezvous location over the weekend, Mexican officials revealed Monday.

The operation reportedly began Feb. 20, targeting Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." He carried a $15 million U.S. bounty and rose to power following the arrest of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Defense Secretary Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said during a news conference that military intelligence identified and located a trusted courier or guard connected to one of Oseguera Cervantes’s romantic partners.

The associate then transported the partner to a designated cabin for an overnight meeting with "El Mencho."

El Mencho drug kingpin and cartel graffiti

A mughsot of Ruben "Nemesio" Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," beside graffiti depicting the letters of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, covering the facade of an abandoned home in El Limoncito, in the Michoacan state of Mexico. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP Images; Drug Enforcement Administration)

"On February 20, through central military intelligence work, a man of trust of one of El Mencho's romantic partners was located, who took her to a facility in the town of Tapalpa, Jalisco," Trevilla Trejo said.  

The following day, the partner left the property, but intelligence confirmed that Oseguera Cervantes remained behind with a small security detail, prompting authorities, including Army Special Forces and the National Guard’s Immediate Reaction Force, to carry out the operation.

Security forces reportedly raided the private property after aerial surveillance spotted Oseguera Cervantes’ inner circle openly carrying illegal high-caliber weapons, including rocket launchers and long guns.

Newspaper highlights Mexico-U.S. collaboration in killing of Nemesio Oseguera, known as ‘El Mencho

A worker sorts freshly printed copies of the newspaper PM bearing the headline "U.S. mapped ‘El Mencho’ and Mexico delivered the final blow, Caught between two fires," following the killing of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho,' in a military operation, Sunday, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico,.  (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

During the confrontation, Oseguera Cervantes’ security detail reportedly fired "very violently" on military personnel, triggering Special Forces to engage the attackers. Officials said eight criminals were killed in the initial phase — correcting earlier reports of four — and two military personnel were also wounded.

CARTELS OUTGUN POLICE: ROCKET LAUNCHERS SEIZED IN EL MENCHO RAID SPOTLIGHT CJNG FIREPOWER

Smoke billows, following a military operation in which a government source said Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," was killed, in Puerto Vallarta

Smoke billows from burning vehicles amid a wave of violence, with torched vehicles and gunmen blocking highways in more than half a dozen states, following a military operation in which a government source said Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," was killed, Sundya, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. (@morelifediares via Instagram/YouTube/via Reuters)

Amid the chaos at the cabins, Oseguera Cervantes and his "close circle" fled into a nearby wooded area, officials said. After soldiers located them "hidden among the brush," cartel suspects allegedly opened fire on the troops. Military personnel then wounded "El Mencho" and two of his escorts in the shootout, according to Trevilla Trejo.

Military medics determined that Oseguera Cervantes and his two escorts were in critical condition and required immediate evacuation by helicopter. Oseguera Cervantes and his two escorts ultimately died during transport, officials said.

Authorities noted that 2,500 reinforcements were sent to join the 7,000 already in the state to prevent further violence in the cartel’s retaliation.

Oseguera Cervantes’ capture and subsequent death marks one of Mexico’s most significant blows to drug trafficking and organized crime since President Donald Trump called for intensified crackdowns on cartel violence.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

