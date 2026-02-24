Expand / Collapse search
World

UK’s Starmer calls Russia-Ukraine war ‘most critical issue of our age’ on invasion anniversary

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused the West of 'pussyfooting around'

Alex Nitzberg
Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches 4 years as fighting continues along border Video

Russian invasion of Ukraine approaches 4 years as fighting continues along border

Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman discusses the war between Russia and Ukraine on ‘Fox Report.’

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its fourth year since Moscow’s full-scale invasion in 2022, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer referred to the ongoing conflict as "the most critical issue of our age," according to a press release announcing additional UK assistance for Ukraine.

"On this grim anniversary, our message to the Ukrainian people is simple: Britain is with you, stronger than ever. That is why we are announcing new support today and we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," Starmer said, according to the press release.

"For all the noise in world affairs today, this war remains the most critical issue of our age. It asks the question of whether Ukrainian and European freedom will endure. Our answer, together, is unequivocal. Russia is not winning this war. They will not win this war. Ukraine’s courage continues to hold the line for our shared values, in the face of Putin’s aggression," Starmer continued. "We will stand by their side, until a just and lasting peace – and beyond. Slava Ukraini."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, during a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London on Feb. 24, 2026. (Kin Cheung / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested that the Western World is "pussyfooting around."

"Putin will not stop the slaughter until he faces much greater pressure. So for heaven’s sake let’s get on with it. Impound his entire shadow fleet. Unfreeze all his frozen assets and give them to Ukraine. Give the Ukrainians the weapons they need to take out all the Russian drone factories. Do all of it now. Putin will not negotiate sincerely until he feels he has no choice," Johnson wrote in a post on X.

PUTIN PUTS ‘NUCLEAR TRIAD’ ON FAST TRACK, ZELENSKYY CLAIMS ‘WORLD WAR 3’ UNDERWAY

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street ahead of joining Remembrance Sunday Ceremony in Whitehall in London, United Kingdom on Nov. 9, 2025.  (Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"The Ukrainians fight like heroes while we in the West pussyfoot and delay. The West can end the war this year — if we stop pussyfooting around," he said.

President Donald Trump's administration has been attempting to help broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

1 DEAD, DOZENS INJURED IN ‘TERRORIST ATTACK’ IN UKRAINE, ZELENSKYY SAYS

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 23, 2026. (Ukranian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

In its statement, the UK government said the country’s security is closely tied to Ukraine’s fate and outlined new assistance, including £20 million (about $27 million) in emergency energy funding to help repair and protect Ukraine’s power grid and expand generation capacity.

The package also includes £5.7 million (around $7.7 million) in humanitarian aid for frontline communities, including people requiring evacuation and those affected by airstrikes or internal displacement, according to the release.

Zelenskyy dismisses Putin’s 'historical s---' in peace talks as ‘delay tactic,’ urges focus on ending the war

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

