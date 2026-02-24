Iran’s shadowy chemical weapons program draws scrutiny as reports allege use against protesters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new report from the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) raises concerns about Iran's opaque chemical weapons program, which argues policymakers have paid little attention to compared to Iran's more scrutinized nuclear weapons program.

The FDD report outlines how the Iranian regime may have resorted to the unconventional use of chemical weapons while it faced an unprecedented uprising beginning in Dec. 2025, a wave of unrest Tehran has not seen since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Any use of chemical weapons by Iran would be in defiance of their obligations under the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention.

"The United States, its allies and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) should investigate credible claims that Iran’s regime used chemical weapons against its own people," Andrea Stricker, deputy director of FDD's Nonproliferation Program and author of the report, told Fox News Digital.

Iran’s illicit chemical weapons program is under renewed scrutiny as the Trump administration appears closer to taking military action against Iran and its nuclear weapons program.

While the U.S. has been engaged in indirect talks with Iranian officials mediated by Oman in Geneva, the U.S. has increased its military presence in the Persian Gulf, sending the USS Gerald R. Ford to join dozens of other warships to the region.

On Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted on X that "Iran will resume talks with the U.S. in Geneva with a determination to achieve a fair and equitable deal—in the shortest possible time."

The foreign minister claimed that Iran will not pursue nuclear weapons under any circumstances but emphasized that Iran will not forgo its right to harness peaceful nuclear technology.

"A deal is within reach, but only if diplomacy is given priority," he added.

Despite the optimism and push for continued talks, there remain fears that Iran will not make any meaningful concessions on their nuclear program, that could lead to U.S. military strikes on the nation.

A broader regime change campaign to topple the Islamic Republic’s government led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is also not off the table, according to some reports.

"If Washington launches strikes against Iran, it should give serious consideration to targeting the regime’s chemical weapons research and production facilities. Such action would help halt further development and potential use of these weapons while sending a clear message that the regime cannot commit atrocities with impunity," Stricker said.

The Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), which Iran is party to, upholds the norms against state-held chemical weapons, specifically, banning states’ development, stockpiling, production, and use of chemical weapons, even for retaliatory reasons, as well as their receipt from or transfer to anyone.

Israel’s deputy ambassador to the Netherlands, Yaron Wax, said in July 2025 before a special meeting of the OPCW that "over the past two decades Iran has been developing a chemical weapons program based on weaponized pharmaceutical agents."

These agents, Wax said, impact the central nervous system and can be fatal even in small doses.

The ambassador said at the Shahid Meisami Research Complex, destroyed by Israel in June 2025, Iran’s Shahid Meisami Group (SMG) was working on fentanyl opioid-derived tactical munitions for military use. Israel believes the pharmaceutical-based agents were transferred to Syria’s longtime and now deposed dictator, Bashar al-Assad and Iraqi Shia militias as well.

Iran began developing its chemical weapons program in 1983 during its war with Iraq in response to chemical attacks from the regime of Saddam Hussein, according to the U.S. Intelligence Community.

As recently as 2024, the U.S. has repeatedly found Iran in noncompliance with its obligations under the CWC.

In a post on X in Nov. 2024, the Iranian mission to the United Nations pushed back on the charges against it." "A victim of Western-donated chemical weapons employed by the Saddam regime, Iran stands as a responsible member of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Over the past several decades, not a single instance of Iranian violation has been recorded. The current unfounded reports are merely an outgrowth of psychological warfare propagated by the Zionist regime in the wake of its recent defeat on the Lebanese front."

Stricker says the U.S. and international community have failed to hold Iran accountable for its illegal chemical weapons program, and meaningful action must be taken to prevent Iran from transporting banned substances to Iran’s nefarious proxy actors in the Middle East.

The report notes that the U.S. and OPCW should launch a pressure campaign against Iran, calling out the regime and publicizing any violations. The Trump administration, the report recommends, should demand a formal ultimatum to demonstrate compliance with the convention and accept monitoring and verification mechanisms.

FDD also suggests Israel should ratify the CWC and work within the OPCW, which would give Israel more credibility in combating Iranian violations.

The report says as a last resort, the U.S. should consider launching strikes targeting regime chemical weapons facilities, or support Israeli efforts, if actionable intelligence indicates movement on Iran’s chemical weapons efforts or a renewed push by the regime to use such illegal weapons to crack down on anti-government protests.

"The only solution to Iran’s persistent WMD threat is for the United States and Israel to undermine the regime’s grip on power. Until then, the two nations will periodically be forced to play whack-a-mole with Tehran’s capabilities whenever they endanger regional peace," Stricker said.