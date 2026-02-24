CIA urges Iranians to use burner phones, Tor to contact US in Persian-language video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The CIA on Tuesday published a Persian-language video on its X account calling on Iranian dissidents to make secure contact with the agency amid renewed anti-government protests inside the country.

The post came as CIA Director John Ratcliffe joined Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a classified "Gang of Eight" briefing on Iran on Capitol Hill, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital.

Written in Farsi, the CIA message says the agency "can hear your voice and wants to help you," and provides operational guidance for those considering reaching out.

The agency urges activists not to use office computers or personal phone lines and instead, if possible, to rely on a disposable "burner" device. It advises ensuring no one can view their screen or monitor their activity.

The video walks viewers through digital security precautions designed to protect their identities.

It recommends using updated browsers such as Google Chrome, Safari or Firefox in Private Browsing or Incognito mode and clearing device and browser histories after making contact.

The video says the CIA also strongly encourages the use of encryption and anonymity tools such as Tor or a VPN, warning that without such protections, visiting the CIA website could be visible to Iranian security services.

The agency provides instructions for accessing its secure contact portal through Tor and other anti-filtering services.

TED CRUZ URGES US TO ARM IRANIAN PROTESTERS AS MILITIAS THREATEN ‘TOTAL WAR’ AGAINST AMERICA

The post comes as Iran entered its fourth day of escalating university protests and as U.S. negotiators are set to meet Iranian counterparts in Geneva Thursday for a second round of talks.

Tehran announced it would be building on "understandings forged in the previous round" and expressed determination to reach a "fair and equitable deal" swiftly.

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran reiterated that it would "under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon," while insisting it would not relinquish its right to peaceful nuclear technology.

Calling the moment a "historic opportunity," Tehran said a deal was within reach if diplomacy is prioritized, while affirming it would defend its sovereignty "with courage" at home and at the negotiating table.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Iranian state television reported Tuesday that the Revolutionary Guard conducted military drills involving missile launches, drone flights and live-fire exercises along the country’s coast, according to Ynet.

Fox News Digital reached out to the CIA for comment, who had nothing further to add.