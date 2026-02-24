Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

United Kingdom

Man sentenced for selling fake airplane parts for popular engine

Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala falsified AOG Technics paperwork on parts for CFM56 engines used in Airbus and Boeing aircraft between 2019 and 2023

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The head of a London airline parts firm was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison Monday after selling more than 60,000 fake aircraft engine parts, a fraud that triggered worldwide safety concerns and briefly grounded planes.

Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, 38, pleaded guilty in December to fraudulent trading, admitting he falsified paperwork about the source and condition of engine parts sold by his company, AOG Technics, between 2019 and 2023.

Prosecutors said more than 60,000 suspect parts entered the global aviation supply chain as a result of the scheme. Many of the parts were linked to CFM56 engines, widely used in Airbus and Boeing aircraft. The discovery of the fraudulent components in 2023 led to planes being temporarily grounded and prompted calls for tighter industry oversight.

Judge Simon Picken said Zamora Yrala’s actions amounted to a "more or less complete undermining of a regulatory framework designed to safeguard the millions of people who fly every day."

Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala in suit walking

Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, former director of AOG Technics Ltd., departs from Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Monday, June 2, 2025. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

According to prosecutors, AOG Technics sold falsified parts totaling roughly $9.3 million (£6.9 million) — about 90% of the company’s revenue — causing an estimated $53 million (£39.3 million) in losses across the aviation industry.

Fan blades for CFM56 turbofan aircraft engines

Fan blades for CFM56 turbofan aircraft engines following production at the Safran SA aircraft engine plant in Gennevilliers, France, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

American Airlines alone suffered about $31 million (£23 million) in losses tied to engine repairs, replacement leasing and aircraft downtime, prosecutors said.

'SECURITY-RELATED SITUATION' GROUNDS FLIGHT TO VACATION HOT SPOT, PASSENGERS CONFINED FOR HOURS

Prosecutors said CFM International’s co-owners, GE Aerospace and Safran, lost about $4 million (£3 million) and $780,000 (£580,000) respectively, and suffered reputational damage.

Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala wearing suit, sunglasses and holding a phone while walking

Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala was at the center of a global investigation into bogus airplane parts. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Zamora Yrala was also barred from serving as a company director for eight years and faces confiscation proceedings aimed at compensating affected companies.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

His attorney told the court he had "cut corners in order that he could trade more easily" and did not fully grasp the consequences of his actions.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Related Article

American Airlines accused of ‘running red lights’ before horrific Potomac River plane crash near DC
American Airlines accused of ‘running red lights’ before horrific Potomac River plane crash near DC
Close modal

Continue