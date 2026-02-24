Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Australia

Australian prime minister evacuated from residence for security reasons

Australian Federal Police said it responded to an 'alleged security incident' at prime minister's official residence in Canberra

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated Tuesday from his official residence over a safety concern.  

Australian Federal Police (AFP) said they were summoned to The Lodge in Canberra following a threat and that Albanese was moved to another secure site, according to Sky News. 

"About 6pm today, the AFP responded to an alleged security incident within the Australian Capital Territory," police reportedly said in a statement. "A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located." 

"There is no current threat to the community or public safety. Further information will be provided at an appropriate time," they added.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at reception

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at the Australian of the Year reception at The Lodge on Jan. 25, 2026, in Canberra, Australia.  (Hilary Wardhaugh/Getty Images)

The nature of the alleged safety concern was not immediately clear. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Australian Federal Police for further comment. 

AUSTRALIA HANUKKAH TERROR ATTACK SUSPECT SEEN FOR FIRST TIME IN PERSON

Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon hold hands while walking in Canberra, Australia

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Jodie Haydon pose for photos after the announcement of their engagement at The Lodge in Canberra, on Feb. 15, 2024. (Alex Ellinghausen/Sydney Morning Herald via Getty Images)

Authorities conducted a 3-hour search of Albanese’s residence, Sky News reported. 

"We trust the AFP to do their jobs and thank them for their work," a spokesperson for the prime minister told the network.

Albanese has informed sources that he is safe, according to Sky News. 

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reacts during a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2026.  (Bay Ismoyo/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The network also reported that Albanese has recently been targeted with alleged death threats from two different men in Australia. 

Related Article

Truck caught on camera plowing into famed Australian synagogue in alleged hate crime
Truck caught on camera plowing into famed Australian synagogue in alleged hate crime

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue