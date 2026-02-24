Australian prime minister evacuated from residence for security reasons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated Tuesday from his official residence over a safety concern.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) said they were summoned to The Lodge in Canberra following a threat and that Albanese was moved to another secure site, according to Sky News.

"About 6pm today, the AFP responded to an alleged security incident within the Australian Capital Territory," police reportedly said in a statement. "A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located."

"There is no current threat to the community or public safety. Further information will be provided at an appropriate time," they added.

The nature of the alleged safety concern was not immediately clear.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Australian Federal Police for further comment.

Authorities conducted a 3-hour search of Albanese’s residence, Sky News reported.

"We trust the AFP to do their jobs and thank them for their work," a spokesperson for the prime minister told the network.

Albanese has informed sources that he is safe, according to Sky News.

The network also reported that Albanese has recently been targeted with alleged death threats from two different men in Australia.