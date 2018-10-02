As Hurricane Florence barrels toward US, 'worst case scenario' simulation of Category 4 storm shows catastrophic devastation
Hurricane could flood many waste sites, creating toxic brew
CDC to inform public on nuclear safety measures
New York pulling misleading nuclear fallout shelter signs
Amid ongoing tensions with North Korea over its nuclear capabilities, New York City has quietly begun removing some of the corroding yellow nuclear fallout shelter signs that were added to thousands of buildings during the Cold War, saying many are misleading relics that no longer denote functional shelters.