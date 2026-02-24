Expand / Collapse search
Mexico

Troops reinforce Puerto Vallarta as unrest shows signs of easing following El Mencho’s death

103 Marines arrived in Puerto Vallarta aboard naval vessel as federal authorities brace for power struggles within criminal organization

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
Mexico deploys navy ship to Puerto Vallarta after cartel violence Video

Mexico deploys navy ship to Puerto Vallarta after cartel violence

The Mexican Navy’s 'ARM Usumacinta', arrives in Puerto Vallarta carrying Marines and equipment as security forces reinforce the region. (Video obtained by Fox News Digital.)

Mexico’s Navy and armed forces have reinforced security across Jalisco following the killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," in an operation that triggered retaliatory violence and raised concerns about prolonged instability.

In a Feb. 24 press release, Mexico’s Secretariat of the Navy said 103 Marines and tactical vehicles arrived in Puerto Vallarta aboard the naval vessel ARM "Usumacinta" (A-412) to reinforce surveillance and security operations after attacks targeting businesses and property in several neighborhoods.

Naval authorities said additional personnel supported by boats, aircraft and ground vehicles were deployed to conduct maritime, aerial and land patrols to help restore order.

Roadblock in Mexico

A soldier clears a roadblock on a road leading to Tapalpa, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, a day after the Mexican army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho."  (Marco Ugarte/AP Photo)

The naval reinforcement came as federal authorities sent roughly 2,000 additional soldiers to Jalisco following the cartel leader’s death, Reuters reported.

The operation targeting El Mencho, long considered one of Mexico’s most powerful drug traffickers and head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, sparked immediate retaliation from cartel members, including roadblocks, vehicle burnings and clashes across multiple states, AP reported.

Mexican officials have framed the killing as a major blow to organized crime. But analysts caution that removing a cartel leader does not necessarily translate into lasting stability.

David Mora, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, stated that "federal authorities announced that they are reinforcing troop deployments to contain the cartel’s backlash, which may be protracted."

SOCCER MATCHES POSTPONED AFTER MEXICO KILLS CARTEL LEADER ‘EL MENCHO’ NEAR WORLD CUP HOST

el mencho poster

The State Department declared El Mencho deceased on Tuesday. (State Department)

Mora added that "El Mencho left no clear heir, and the remaining leaders could dispute control," and warned that the cartel’s ongoing turf wars with smaller groups, especially in Guanajuato and Michoacán, could intensify as rivals seek advantage.

While the killing delivered President Claudia Sheinbaum "a win with Washington," Mora said, "it is far from clear the killing will aid the president’s ultimate goal of pacifying Mexico."

Duncan Wood, a visiting fellow for North America at the Wilson Center, described the operation as a demonstration of state authority but warned the aftermath may hinge on the cartel’s structure.

TRUMP’S ‘TOTAL ELIMINATION’ STRATEGY PAVED WAY FOR FALL OF CARTEL KINGPIN ‘EL MENCHO’

Mexican navy marines guard the area where new clandestine mass graves were found near the town of La Joya, on the ouskisrts of Iguala, Mexico, Thursday Oct. 9, 2014. Two weeks after 43 students disappeared in a confrontation with police in rural southern Mexico, Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam announced that suspects had led investigators to four new mass graves near the southern city of Iguala where authorities unearthed 28 badly burned bodies last weekend. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

Mexican navy marines guard the area where new clandestine mass graves were found near the town of La Joya, on the ouskisrts of Iguala, Mexico, Thursday Oct. 9, 2014.  ((AP Photo/Felix Marquez))

"The removal of El Mencho represents a meaningful assertion of Mexican state authority against one of the country’s most violent criminal organizations. The chaos that followed was real, but temporary," Wood said.

"In the medium term, the focus shifts to the resilience of the CJNG’s decentralized cells and the Mexican government's capacity to sustain a comprehensive security strategy."

In a statement posted Feb. 24 on X, the Embassy of Mexico in the United States said transit corridors were reopening and public services were being restored, airline operations were returning to normal and Puerto Vallarta International Airport had reopened to domestic traffic.

Security presence in Mexico City following killing of cartel leader 'El Mencho'

Members of the National Guard stand guard outside the facilities of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime (FEMDO) in Mexico City, Mexico on Feb. 22, 2026. The security presence outside the FEMDO facilities follows an operation earlier in the day in which cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as 'El Mencho' was killed during a military operation in Tapalpa, in the state of Jalisco, authorities confirmed.  (Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Image)

The embassy said some local security measures remain in place and that authorities are working with international partners to ensure safety at transit hubs and tourist destinations.

Whether the surge of troops and naval forces will prevent a broader escalation remains uncertain as authorities brace for potential power struggles within the cartel and continued clashes with rival groups.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Efrat Lachter is a world reporter for Fox News Digital covering international affairs and the United Nations. Follow her on X @efratlachter. Stories can be sent to efrat.lachter@fox.com.

