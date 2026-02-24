Troops reinforce Puerto Vallarta as unrest shows signs of easing following El Mencho’s death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mexico’s Navy and armed forces have reinforced security across Jalisco following the killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," in an operation that triggered retaliatory violence and raised concerns about prolonged instability.

In a Feb. 24 press release, Mexico’s Secretariat of the Navy said 103 Marines and tactical vehicles arrived in Puerto Vallarta aboard the naval vessel ARM "Usumacinta" (A-412) to reinforce surveillance and security operations after attacks targeting businesses and property in several neighborhoods.

Naval authorities said additional personnel supported by boats, aircraft and ground vehicles were deployed to conduct maritime, aerial and land patrols to help restore order.

The naval reinforcement came as federal authorities sent roughly 2,000 additional soldiers to Jalisco following the cartel leader’s death, Reuters reported.

The operation targeting El Mencho, long considered one of Mexico’s most powerful drug traffickers and head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, sparked immediate retaliation from cartel members, including roadblocks, vehicle burnings and clashes across multiple states, AP reported.

Mexican officials have framed the killing as a major blow to organized crime. But analysts caution that removing a cartel leader does not necessarily translate into lasting stability.

David Mora, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, stated that "federal authorities announced that they are reinforcing troop deployments to contain the cartel’s backlash, which may be protracted."

Mora added that "El Mencho left no clear heir, and the remaining leaders could dispute control," and warned that the cartel’s ongoing turf wars with smaller groups, especially in Guanajuato and Michoacán, could intensify as rivals seek advantage.

While the killing delivered President Claudia Sheinbaum "a win with Washington," Mora said, "it is far from clear the killing will aid the president’s ultimate goal of pacifying Mexico."

Duncan Wood, a visiting fellow for North America at the Wilson Center, described the operation as a demonstration of state authority but warned the aftermath may hinge on the cartel’s structure.

"The removal of El Mencho represents a meaningful assertion of Mexican state authority against one of the country’s most violent criminal organizations. The chaos that followed was real, but temporary," Wood said.

"In the medium term, the focus shifts to the resilience of the CJNG’s decentralized cells and the Mexican government's capacity to sustain a comprehensive security strategy."

In a statement posted Feb. 24 on X, the Embassy of Mexico in the United States said transit corridors were reopening and public services were being restored, airline operations were returning to normal and Puerto Vallarta International Airport had reopened to domestic traffic.

The embassy said some local security measures remain in place and that authorities are working with international partners to ensure safety at transit hubs and tourist destinations.

Whether the surge of troops and naval forces will prevent a broader escalation remains uncertain as authorities brace for potential power struggles within the cartel and continued clashes with rival groups.

